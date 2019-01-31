‘Toy Story 4’ Trailer Dropping On Super Bowl Sunday

Toy Story is a staple for Disney fans. The adventures of Woody, Buzz, Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head, and all the rest of their friends have taken fans through Andy’s childhood and up to the departure of the now-grown boy to college. The third film was released in 2010, and fans have been waiting an agonizing nine years to get the next one.

After it was announced that another film was in the works in 2018, everyone has been eagerly awaiting the trailer. Disney has now announced that they’ll be making that timely release on Sunday after the Super Bowl, according to Comic Book.

Unfortunately, fans hoping to get a preview of what Andy’s toys will be up to this time will not be able to find out during the game, but will have to wait until the big event is over before the trailer drops. Pixar shared the news of the new teaser trailer on their Twitter account with a six-second sneak peek of Woody and Buzz running across a projector screen.

“After the game” hasn’t exactly been clarified by Pixar. It could be arriving online once the final whistle blows, or actually airing on the television as part of the post-game festivities. Airing the trailer after the game will save Disney plenty of cash, as it is more expensive to air it during the CBS broadcast of the game.

This Sunday, catch a new sneak peek of #ToyStory4 after the game. ???????? pic.twitter.com/XKvIasM5Lb — Disney•Pixar (@DisneyPixar) January 31, 2019

Another catch to bear in mind is that this isn’t actually a full trailer coming on Sunday, but just a “sneak peek.” Whether Disney is just trying to downplay it to surprise people with a full trailer or not is anyone’s guess, but don’t get your hopes too high on that one.

Although fans haven’t been gifted a full trailer as yet, 2018 did give us two short teasers that showed all the characters that will be returning for the fourth movie. The most recent teaser seemed to indicate that Bo Peep would be returning for the film, but new characters have also been introduced so far by the sneak peeks.

Duck and Bunny, two of those new characters that appeared in their own teaser trailer, also appear in the sneak peek preview Pixar posted, watching the antics of Woody and Buzz on the projector screen.

Other companies who have also announced ads being shown during and around the Super Bowl include Amazon, Doritos, and Budweiser, with a number of movie trailers also expected for upcoming Disney and Marvel films.