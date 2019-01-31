Olivia Culpo Touches Down In Atlanta For Super Bowl In Latest Instagram Post

Culpo showed off her signature glam style as she landed in Atlanta on Thursday.

Olivia Culpo was dressed to impress when she landed in Atlanta, Georgia, this Thursday ahead of the Super Bowl. The model shared a glamorous selfie that shows she knows how to travel in style.

In the photo, Culpo wears her long brown hair tied back away from her face in a tight bun. She has on a rich lip color that accentuates her full pout. Her skin appears flawless, and the rest of her face is hidden by a dramatic pair of sunglasses with blue lenses.

Proving that travel doesn’t have to get in the way of looking fabulous, Culpo kept her outfit simple and chic. She wore a sheer brown T-shirt, covered up for warmth in a furry black jacket. She accessorized the elegant look with big silver hoop earrings, and a crossbody Fendi purse with a gold chain strap.

Culpo posed in front of a bright orange background that highlighted the subtle details of her stylish look. The model has arrived in Atlanta in anticipation of Sunday’s Super Bowl game, taking a break from her busy schedule and recent promotional blitz for her highly anticipated new clothing line collection with Express.

The fashionista has been enjoying an outpouring of rave reviews for the collection, which combines her own savvy sense of style with the classic looks that have made Express so popular over the years. Culpo has said she wanted her collection to embody confident, powerful women.

“I really wanted to create this collection for the woman who is savvy and does it all,” she said in an interview with Elle Magazine. “The line was inspired by the everyday girl who is confident and can take these pieces and wear it many different ways.”

Culpo took to social media to promote her new collection to her 3.7 million followers, posting photos to her Instagram story. In one, the model is seen rocking a pair of tight light jeans, white sneakers, and a white and yellow turtleneck that showed off her petite and slender figure.

Culpo also showed off her modeling prowess in her Instagram story, providing her fans with a peek at the Rookie of the Year event hosted by Pepsi. The model rocked a pair of thigh high black patent leather boots, high-waisted black leather shorts, and a leather jacket over a tight black T-shirt for the event.

While Culpo seems to be having a great time in Atlanta, fans can’t help but wonder if she’s flying solo for this trip. Although Culpo has reportedly reconciled with Miami Dolphins star and ex-boyfriend Danny Amendola according to People, the football player has not appeared in any of her travel photos. The two have been heating up again after splitting when Amendola was caught cozying up with another woman earlier this year.