‘SI’ Model Anne De Paula Goes Braless Under Plunging Spaghetti Top In Racy Instagram Shot

Anne De Paula woke up thinking of a special someone this week. On Tuesday, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to her Instagram page to share a sexy snapshot of herself in lingerie, which she paired with a caption indicating she was “thinking of you.”

In the photo in question, the Brazilian stunner, who is rumored to be dating Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid, is featured rocking white lace underwear paired with a matching plunging spaghetti top that leaves little to the imagination. The 23-year-old model is seated on a window ledge with her body facing the camera. She has her left arm crossed across her stomach, which pulls down the top slightly, helping accentuate her busty figure.

The Rio de Janeiro native has her right hand on her thigh, which is propped in front of the other in a pose that highlights her hourglass figure. The brunette bombshell is looking at the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way. She is wearing little to no makeup on her face, letting her natural beauty glow.

De Paula is wearing her hair swept to the side, letting its loose waves cascade over her left shoulder and chest. De Paula is sitting in front of white curtains that compliment the overall tone of the photo.

The snapshot, which she shared with her 159,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 14,500 likes and more than 200 comments within two days of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to leave messages in a host of languages, including English, Russia, and her native Portuguese.

“You are absolutely beautiful,” one user wrote in English.

“You are pure beauty, gorgeous and damn hot.. Love you,” another one chimed in.

De Paula and Embiid have sparked relationship rumors when they were first spotted together in October, as Heavy reported. The two were together in China, when the Sixers participated in the NBC China Games, the report continued.

Three weeks later, Sixers co-owner Michael Rubin posted a video on Instagram of Embiid kissing De Paula at a game with a not-no-subtle caption.

“What a lovely couple!!!!! Congrats on your engagement!!!!!” he wrote.

The two don’t tend to post photos of each other. But Heavy pointed out that a CBS local affiliate in Philadelphia reported that the model posted an Instagram Story of her courtside seats at a Sixers game, adding the heart eyes emoji to her post.