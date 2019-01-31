‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Shakes Her Booty In Skimpy Blue Bikini On Instagram

Model Haley Kalil is one of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine’s 2019 rookies, and is certainly proving why she won the title with a number of sexy snaps that have been shared from her official rookie photo shoot in Kenya this week, including one from today that was sure to send hearts racing.

The latest post shared to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Instagram account on Thursday, January 31, featured the stunning redhead basking in the sun, the blue water of one of the beautiful beaches of the Kenyan town of Watamu behind her. Haley looked flawless in a strappy royal blue bikini that showcased her enviable figure and trim waist while she shook her booty in a pair of cheeky bottoms that flashed some serious skin to the 1.9 million people following the account.

The 26-year-old stunner wore her signature red tresses up in a high pony tail and rocked a pair of cat eye sunglasses as she smiled for the camera and did a little dance, which was captured using the Boomerang video effect.

Within just 30 minutes of going live, the short clip had already been viewed nearly 10,000 times and had accrued more than 2,200 likes, while dozens took to the comment section to compliment Haley on her beauty and amazing body.

Since landing in Kenya earlier this week, the former Miss Minnesota has shared a number of behind-the-scenes snaps for her 180,000 followers on her own Instagram account from her rookie photo shoot, including one in which she donned a golden yellow bikini that left little to the imagination. Another post captured her in a plunging green one-piece swimsuit that barely covered her bosom.

Haley was given the opportunity to model for Sports Illustrated‘s highly anticipated swimsuit edition after being named a co-winner of the publication’s first-ever #SISwimsuitSearch along with Camille Kostek. The competition landed her a spread in the 2018 magazine — her first-ever professional modeling job — as well as another slot in this year’s edition.

“I honestly cannot believe I am leaving to shoot my rookie spread for the one and only Sports Illustrated Swimsuit,” Haley told Sports Illustrated. “The past two years have been incredibly life changing and I owe it all to the SI Swimsuit team.”

“This rookie shoot represents a culmination of one huge dream, a lot of hard work, and an incredible group of people that believed in me enough to take a chance on this nerdy, non-model…I am living one of my biggest dreams and I still pinch myself every time I think…I’m going to be an SI Swimsuit model,” she said.