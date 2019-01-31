Jussie Smollett’s Family Releases A Statement On Attack: ‘This Was A Racial, Homophobic Hate Crime’

Jussie Smollett’s family is finally speaking out after the Empire star’s brutal attack.

Earlier today, the actor’s family broke their silence and spoke about the attack against their son that happened in the early hours of the morning this past Tuesday in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood. According to TMZ, the family shared their outrage and clapped back at those who think that Jussie “faked” the attack in a brief statement to the media outlet. To start the statement, the family defends Jussie and says that he has never changed his story about the night of the attack, instead insisting that he is indeed the victim of a hate crime.

“Hateful words lead to hateful actions. This was a racial, homophobic hate crime… We want people to understand these targeted hate crimes are happening to our sisters, brothers and our gender non-conforming siblings.”

“These are inhumane acts of domestic terrorism and they should be treated as such,” the statement continues. “We, as a family, will continue to work for love, equity and justice until it reigns supreme.”

As it was reported, Smollett was reportedly subjected to racist and homophobic insults during the attack while two masked men threw an unknown chemical substance at him. Additionally, the men put a rope around his neck before they fled the scene and there is also a surveillance video of Jussie walking into his apartment building with a rope around his neck. Additionally, there is also a video of two masked men walking in the area of the attack about 15-20 minutes before and police are trying to locate those two individuals for questioning.

Since the news of the attack broke, many fans and celebrities have been speaking out. As the Inquisitr reported, Kevin Hart received a little bit of backlash for being a “hypocrite” after he sent his support for Jussie on Twitter. Along with a photo of the Empire actor, Hart wished him well in what seemed to be a heartfelt tweet.

“Sending prayers your way @jussiesmollett….This is unbelievably sad. Why are we going backwards….this is disgusting. We as people have to do better,” Hart wrote before telling his Twitter followers that we should choose love instead of choosing hate.

But since his comments on Smollett’s situation, he has received a lot of backlash from fans just as he did during his Oscar fiasco. Variety also shared that Donald Trump spoke about the attack when he was asked about it during a press conference this afternoon.

“I can tell you that it’s horrible. It doesn’t get worse,” Trump told reporters.

Smollett checked himself into Northwestern Hospital after the attack and the actor is listed in “good condition.”