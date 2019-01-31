Jasmine Tookes Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Snap On Instagram

Jasmine Tookes is the latest model to be featured on Maxim‘s verified Instagram page. On Thursday, the magazine took to the popular social media account to share a sexy snapshot featuring the 27-year-old model in a low-cut top that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo in question, the Victoria’s Secret model is posing against a white backdrop while wearing a white cleavage-baring top with black details that match the overall palette of the shot. The camera captures her close up as she leans forward in a pose that helps accentuate her cleavage. The straps of her top are worn off the shoulder.

The California native is looking straight into the camera with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way. She is wearing thin black eyeliner on her eyelids, which accentuates her deep, powerful gaze. Tookes has a dab of cherry-colored lipstick that matches her skin color. She is wearing her ombre tresses down in a middle part as the hair falls onto her back in a relaxed style.

As per the post’s tags and caption, Tookes was photographed exclusively by French fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon. According to the post’s geotag, Tookes posed for the shot in New York City.

The shot, which Maxim shared with its 852,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 1,250 likes and several comments within an hour of being posted. Users of the social media platform and fans of the magazine took to the comments section to praise Tookes’ beauty and to share a slew of emoji.

“Modern day Cleopatra,” one user pointed out, paired with hands raised in celebration, fire, and a heart-eyed emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” another one chimed in.

Tookes has recently been spotted in West Hollywood as she joined fellow models Sara Sampaio, Chantel Jeffries, and Jocelyn Chew on Tuesday for a coffee date, the Daily Mail recently reported. Tookes wore her hair pulled back in a tight top bun and was wearing printed leggings and a sports bra, showing off her killer body.

Tookes, who wore the Fantasy Bra back in 2016, told InStyle ahead of the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show that she maintains her flawless figure by hitting it hard at the gym. When asked how she felt when the brand decided not to cover her stretch marks in one of the campaigns, Tookes said she felt proud of them because she got them by working out.

“I got my stretch marks from working out really hard. So why not show it because that’s how I built my butt?” she said.