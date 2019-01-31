Buxom ‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Busts Out Of Body-Hugging Sports Bra

Playboy bombshell Lindsey Pelas has gained quite the following on her social media platforms — and a post made by the glamour model on Thursday is a perfect example as to why that might be. Pelas, who propped herself up on a kitchen counter for the sizzling snap, left little to the imagination in a skintight, low-cut sports bra.

For the shot, Pelas chose a cherry-red top that put her ample cleavage front and center. Her buxom chest, which barely fit in the tight number, was on full display — a true treat for fans of the sexy model. The revealing outfit showed off her rock-hard abs, and she flaunted her toned physique by donning a pair of body-hugging workout leggings in a sky blue.

For the shot, the Maxim model wore her honey-colored hair in loose, sexy waves that spilled over her toned arms and shoulders. She wore a dusty rose shadow on her lids to make her mossy-colored eyes pop, and used contouring to highlight her flawless features. She accentuated her plump pout by using a pink liner, and filled the look in with a light pink gloss. The Esquire model gave the camera a tantalizing stare as she leaned back on the counter, showing off her gorgeous physique.

Pelas has been wowing her 8.4 million followers this month with snaps of the herself in various outfits and poses. Recently, she showed off her stunning body with a shot of herself wearing a webbed one-piece that was both revealing and titillating. The black frock, which barely covered her most delicate features, gave her fans a glimpse of her curvaceous body. She topped the look off with a sexy black leather jacket, one that she hung over her shoulders.

For that particular pic, Pelas ran a hand playfully through her golden locks as she gave the camera a tempting smile. She accessorized this getup with a rhinestone covered choker, and wore smoky makeup to emphasize her green eyes. The entire ensemble gave off a biker-chick vibe, and Pelas’ fans went wild for the shot.

The glamour model also shared a sporty looking snap wherein she rocked another sports bra, this one in baby blue. She wore a matching baseball cap for that sultry look, as well as a pair of high-waisted, white yoga pants. Her flat stomach was front and center for the shot, and she popped her chest out to show off her opulent chest.

As always, Pelas’ adoring admirers can count on the starlet to continue to wow them with the alluring snaps the model is known, and loved, for.