Beyonce And Jay Z Challenge Fans To Go Vegan & Win Free Concert Tickets For Life

Beyonce and Jay Z have tried their hand at veganism, and they loved it so much that they’re challenging fans to do the same. The musical couple promoted on social media a sweepstakes tied to The Greenprint Project, an initiative that highlights the positive effects a plant-based diet can have on the environment. Those who sign up for the project will be entered for the chance to win concert tickets to Jay Z or Beyonce shows for life, according to E! News.

The Greenprint Project encourages participants to try plant-based meals and explore the interactive website, which shows users a numeric estimate of how much they can change in the environment by going vegan. Through the Greenprint Project site, users can submit their names and email addresses to the sweepstakes.

Beyonce shared on Instagram on Thursday images of her Greenprint pledges – “meatless Mondays” and “plant-based for breakfast” – to promote the contest.

“What is your Greenprint?” the “Halo” singer wrote in the caption. “Click the link in my bio for a chance to win tickets to any JAY and/or my shows for life. #greenprintproject.”

According to the Greenprint Project site, the free tickets are for up to 30 years. The winner must be a U.S. resident and at least 18-years-old. In addition, they can only attend one concert per tour.

Fans also do not have to go completely vegan to enter the contest, as Billboard pointed out. Beyonce and Jay Z are simply encouraging people to substitute particular meals with plant-based items or devote one day of the week to plant-based meals.

The project and the sweepstakes are in conjunction with 22 Days Nutrition, a plant-based dieting initiative created by the couple’s nutritionist and personal trainer, Marco Borges.

“We developed 22 Days Nutrition because we wanted to ignite a new era of nutrition,” the 22 Days Nutrition website reads. “Using simple, plant-based ingredients to create a great-tasting line of real food, from protein powders and bars to a meal planner with chef crafted recipes at your finger-tips. We’re creating solutions that are not only better for you, but better for the planet.”

The idea was reportedly inspired by the fact that it takes 21 days to break a habit. By the 22nd day of the diet, participants will hopefully be adapted to regularly consuming plant-based meals and possibly full-time veganism.

After trying out the diet for themselves, Beyonce and Jay Z vouched for Borges’ technique in the foreword to his cookbook, Greenprint: Plant-Based Diet, Better Body, Better World.

“Having children has changed our lives more than anything else,” the couple wrote, according to Time. “We used to think of health as a diet — some worked for us, some didn’t. Once we looked at health as the truth, instead of a diet, it became a mission for us to share that truth and lifestyle with as many people as possible.”