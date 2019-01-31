Meghan Markle Stuns In A Little Black Dress And Givenchy Coat

Meghan Markle looked ravishing during her visit to the ACU. See what The Duchess of Sussex wore on all the visits to her four new royal patronages.

If anyone can make a black outfit look radiant that person is Meghan Markle. The Duchess of Sussex has always been an epitome of elegance and has continued to deliver a lesson in high-class fashion throughout her pregnancy.

Each time she steps out the door, her adoring fans clamor to see what stylish new look Meghan Markle will showcase next. Her latest public appearance did not disappoint, as Meghan Markle could be seen out and about the streets of London wearing a sophisticated black dress and coat that accentuated her beautiful pregnancy glow.

Earlier today, the Duchess of Sussex paid a visit to the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) at University Of London. The ACU is one of Meghan Markle’s newly-announced royal patronages, given to her by the Queen after HRM held the role for more than three decades. The international organization represents over 500 universities throughout more than 50 Commonwealth countries and is dedicated to building a better world through higher education.

For her visit to the ACU, Meghan Markle donned a stunning black Givenchy coat — the same one that she wore to the Remembrance Day ceremony in November of 2018, Harper’s Bazaar points out. As many fans of the royal family will remember, the Duchess of Sussex had her Givenchy coat buttoned-up during the Remembrance Day festivities — photos from the event published by the Inquisitr at the time can help jog your memory. On today’s outing, however, the splendid black coat was unbuttoned, putting Meghan Markle’s blossoming baby bump on display.

Yui Mok/WPA Pool / Getty Images

Under the Givenchy coat, the Duchess of Sussex wore a gorgeous black dress with a pleated skirt and an asymmetric hem. The knee-length dress revealed Meghan Markle’s slender ankles and offered a clear view of the elegant nude-colored pumps with which she chose to pair her outfit.

The Duchess of Sussex styled her dark hair in a prim high bun — a change of style from her signature waves, which made her look effortlessly chic. In addition, she wore elegant, understated gold jewelry and chose a light-toned pink lipstick to compliment her natural makeup.

Yui Mok/WPA Pool / Getty Images

In a flurry of photos that made rounds in the media, Meghan Markle could be seen looking radiant as she cradled her baby bump while talking to the ACU students and academics. The Duchess of Sussex was all smiles as she greeted people and carried on vivid conversations with members of the crowd.

A few snapshots from Meghan Markle’s ACU meeting were posted also posted by Kensington Palace’s Instagram account. The snaps showed the Duchess of Sussex with a bright smile on her face as she lovingly placed her hand on her ever-growing baby bump.

Four Royal Patronages, Four Stunning Looks Of Meghan Markle

The ACU meeting comes just one day after Meghan Markle stepped out to visit another one of the recent royal patronages, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. On Wednesday, the Duchess of Sussex made a glamorous appearance at the National Theatre in London, a patronage passed over by the Queen earlier this month along with the ACU and two additional charities — Smart Works and Mayhew.

“Meghan has worn polished, business casual outfits to all four of her patronages during her first official visits,” notes Elle magazine.

The first new patronage to be visited by the duchess was Smart Works, where she was photographed on January 10 wearing a tan Oscar de la Renta trench with a black Hatch maternity dress.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

The second on the list was the animal welfare organization Mayhew, which she visited on January 16. On that day, Meghan Markle donned a beige H&M Mama dress and matching Emporio Armani coat.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Yesterday, during her visit to London’s National Theatre, the duchess made a lasting impression by opting for a nude Brandon Maxwell dress and blazer, which she teamed up with the Aquazzura pumps that she first wore in her engagement photos with Prince Harry.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Tomorrow, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will make an official visit to Bristol, where they will “meet members of the public, learn more about the city’s rich cultural history, and visit organizations supporting communities most in need,” the Kensington Palace announced via Twitter last week.