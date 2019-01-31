Sofia Richie Flaunts Toned Arms In Latest Instagram Post

Richie showed off her modeling prowess and enviable figure in the social media snap.

Proving that sometimes less is more, Sofia Richie kept it simple and sultry in her latest Instagram post. The model recently got a new camera, and she’s been eagerly sharing shots with her 4.2 million followers — and her boyfriend Scott Disick is often the one behind the camera.

For her latest photo, Richie posed in front of a white background to ensure all eyes remained firmly fixed on her. Her hands are raised, and she pushed her long brown hair away from her face. Her make is minimal, with pink lips and light-brown shading around her eyes.

For the shot, Richie is clad in a tight black tank top that shows off her toned, muscular arms. Her accessories are simple and low-key, with just a few bracelets around one wrist — and a cross and delicate diamond necklace completing the look. Richie is giving the camera a sultry come-hither look that demonstrates why the model is so highly in-demand these days.

When she’s not showing off her modeling skills to the internet, Richie is keeping busy with family affairs. The model has been Scott Disick’s main squeeze for about two years now, and things are getting serious for the couple. Disick, who shares three children with ex Kourtney Kardashian, has been slowly integrating Richie into the family unit.

And it seems to have proven a success overall. Reports indicate that Kourtney Kardashian and Richie actually get along very well, and Richie has developed a solid relationship with the former couple’s children: son Reign, daughter Penelope, and son Mason. Kardashian has even stated that she would be happy for the pair if they decided to get engaged.

But that doesn’t appear to be happening any time soon — at least not according to sources close to the couple. Cosmopolitan has reported that insiders have hinted that the couple is more likely to have a baby before getting engaged, as marriage is not a major priority for the couple right now.

So should fans of Keeping Up with The Kardashians expect Disick and Richie to start their own family? Even inside sources can’t seem to agree on this topic, with one saying the couple is focused on spending time with Disick’s young children. Richie’s increasingly busy modeling schedule is also a factor, as the 20-year-old is in increasingly high demand.

Fans of the couple will just have to wait and see if Sofia Richie and Scott Disick will be taking their relationship to the next level. In the meantime, the two seem to be enjoying their time together — they’ve been spotted several times in the past week cozying up while engaging in some serious shopping excursions.