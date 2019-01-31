Katharine McPhee Poses With Meghan Markle In Adorable Throwback Picture On Instagram

The popular social media hashtag “throwback Thursday” provides for some exciting and interesting insight into the lives of some of the world’s most famous faces from their pre-celebrity days. This week, actress and singer Katharine McPhee partook in the popular “holiday,” sharing a photo from her theater days with none other than Duchess Meghan Markle.

In the adorable photo posted to Katharine’s Instagram account on Thursday, January 31, both ladies held bouquets of flowers as they posed side-by-side with huge smiles and full faces of makeup. This was a look that the American Idol alum revealed was from their days doing musicals together — before each of them got their big breaks.

Katharine rocked a shiny green spaghetti-strap dress, while Meghan’s garment was of a darker shade of the same color, with a lace trim detail around the neck. Both Meghan and Katharine look considerably younger in the shot, which the Daily Mail dated as having been captured sometime in the the mid-2000s.

“She grew up to be the Duchess of Sussex and I grew up to star on the West End, so same life if you ask me,” the Scorpion actress joked in the caption of the post.

Katharine’s 560,000 Instagram followers went wild for the throwback snap, one which had accrued nearly 28,000 likes in just two hours of having been posted. Hundreds of users took to the comments section as well, to express their love for the blast from the past.

“Omg this is everything,” one fan wrote — while another follower said that it was “the best.”

“That’s such a fabulous memory and great photo! Thanks for sharing,” quipped a third user.

The lives of both famous women have gone in different directions since the moment was captured more than a decade ago. Katharine rose to fame in 2006 as the runner up of Season 5 of American Idol, followed by a leading role in the musical series Smash — and a supporting role on Scorpion. Meanwhile, Meghan’s most notable on-screen role was in the series Suits, though she left her acting career behind shortly after she became engaged to Prince Harry in 2017.

Now, however, there’s a chance the ladies may reconnect. Both have relocated to London, which is likely why Katharine geotagged the city in her post.

As noted by the Daily Mail, Katharine is set to reprise her role as Jenna in the U.K. premiere of the hit Broadway show Waitress, which will debut at the Adelphi Theater in the West End on February 8. Meghan, who is now married to Prince Harry — and pregnant with the couple’s first child — may be a familiar face in the audience. The duchess is still very involved in the theater scene, having previously attended a showing of Hamilton last August with her husband.