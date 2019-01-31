Blac Chyna Bares Her Chest In Racy Instagram Post Amid Custody Battle

Blac Chyna took to her Instagram page this week to share numerous photos of herself in racy attire. She continues to make headlines as the custody battle between her and Rob Kardashian heats up.

On Wednesday, the 30-year-old model shared a photo that sees her in a plunging bodysuit, one featuring the strap of the garment to the side, exposing her breast. Blac Chyna is using one hand to cover herself up, while taking the other hand to her mouth, making a coquettishly surprised face. The post consists of a photo of two Polaroids. The first is the one in which she is seen exposing her breast, while the second sees the model wearing the same outfit as she looks to the side.

Her dress consists of striped bodysuit in tones of blue, black, and white. She is wearing her hair dyed in a shade of electric blue, one which matches her outfit. Blac Chyna is wearing dark eyeliner as well as her signature fake lashes. She paired this look with nude lips and bronzer on her cheeks, which contours her face.

According to the post’s geotag, Blac Chyna posed for the photographs at Waikiki, a vibrant neighborhood of Hawaii’s capital city, Honolulu. In the caption, she simply included an ATM sign emoji.

The post, which Blac Chyna shared with her 15 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 86,000 likes and more than 950 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to both compliment her looks and to criticize her for exposing her chest.

“No drama you don’t need it because it doesn’t make sense,” one user chimed in.

“You’re trying too much,” another commenter quipped, pairing their comment with a crying-laughing emoji.

As Hollywood Life has previously reported, Rob Kardashian is concerned about how his daughter — Dream Kardashian — is being taken care of while she is in the custody of her mother, Blac Chyna. According to the report, Kardashian has allegedly been trying to have a good co-parenting relationship with his former fiancee, because he sees it as being in the best interest of their daughter. However, he is now trying to gain full custody of the 2-year-old.

“There are major red flags with Chyna that concern Rob. He is extremely protective of Dream so he’s watching very closely right now… When it comes to the safety of Dream, that is the most paramount in any situation and Rob has been trying his best to get to the bottom of everything when it comes down to Chyna’s behavior,” an insider told Hollywood Life.