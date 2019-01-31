Chrissy Teigen Shares Video Of John Legend During Swimming Lesson: ‘So Proud’

Singer John Legend is finally learning how to swim, and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, couldn’t be happier for him. The former model shared a video of Legend’s second swimming lesson on Wednesday evening, just two days after the singer announced he would be taking on the challenge. Teigen’s video garnered tons of encouragement and support from fans.

The video, which Teigen posted on Instagram and Legend later re-posted to Instagram Stories, showed the “All of Me” singer swimming short laps underwater across the pool at their Los Angeles home. An instructor from Kid Swim LA watched nearby in the shallow end by the pool’s stairs.

“Adult swim with @kidswimla – so proud!!!” Teigen captioned the video.

The post currently has over 3 million views and nearly 4,000 comments, many of which show support for the singer’s action. Several comments even came from fellow stars.

“This is amazing! Get it, John!!” singer Jordin Sparks wrote with a swimming emoji.

“Adventure John!!!” director and photographer Mike Rosenthal added.

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Simone Manuel commented on the post begging to teach Teigen and Legend how to swim, while actress and singer Katherine McPhee said she thinks the video was a “flex” for the poor people stuck in polar vortex today.

Kid Swim LA, the local swim school, re-shared the video on their own Instagram page and added an encouraging message, according to People.

“It is such a joy to work with enthusiastic swimmers of ANY age and it’s so satisfying to see someone accomplish a goal! Honored to be a part of the process!” they captioned the post.

Legend shared on Tuesday via Twitter that he hadn’t taken a swim lesson since he was five, and therefore never really learned how. However, he had his first lesson this week and will continue to have them regularly.

His confession was met with tons of fans telling him that it is never too late to learn, HuffPost reported. Many even shared that they learned to swim as adults as well.

One user told Legend that he inspired her because she never learned to swim, but her kids have taken lessons.

“I’m 45 and also can’t swim,” they said. “But I never had the guts. I’m kinda embarrassed. You inspire me.”

Legend also revealed that he and Teigen’s daughter Luna, 2, and son Miles, 8 months, started taking swim lessons months ago.