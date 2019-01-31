‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Addresses Receding Hairline With Microblading

Scheana Marie chronicled the procedure on Instagram.

Scheana Marie recently improved upon her hairline.

While most people visit microblading technicians to have their eyebrows temporarily tattooed on, the Vanderpump Rules star went to straighten out her hairline and chronicled the journey with her fans and followers on Instagram.

On January 31, the Blast shared video of Scheana’s procedure.

“Literally my biggest insecurity is my hairline. It’s like the only thing I have my sister face-tune on my photos. I had someone recently ask if I got a forehead reduction and I was like, ‘No, that’s face-tune.'”

Because Scheana wanted to take care of her insecurity once and for all, she visited Lucy Hart Ink, who she also went to for her eyebrows, and explained that her “good side” and her “bad side” are the results of her nonsymmetrical hairline.

“Maybe now after this I’ll have two good sides!” she said.

Although Scheana did share another video after the procedure took place in which she and her mother were seen at a concert, her hairline wasn’t too visible and the lighting wasn’t good.

According to Scheana Marie, she does her best to keep her fans and followers in the loop with what she’s doing to her face. So, she wasn’t to chronicle her latest experience with microblading for them on her account.

In other Scheana Marie news, the reality star was recently linked to businessman Raul Ernesto, who she reportedly spent time getting close to during a trip to Park City, Utah, for the 2019 Sundance Film Festival last weekend.

During their time together, Scheana posted a couple of images of herself with Raul, and he shared a photo of the two of them with another couple on his Instagram page. That said, neither one of them has revealed the nature of their relationship and on Vanderpump Rules, Scheana continues to share interest in co-star Adam Spott.

“Scheana and Raul Ernesto have just started dating,” a source told Radar Online of the potential new couple days ago. “It is a super new relationship and they really like each other.”

As for Adam, he and Scheana have maintained that they are nothing more than friends for several months now despite their potential on-screen chemistry on the show that has been evident in a number of episodes.

To see more of Scheana Marie and her co-stars, including rumored boyfriend Adam Spott, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.