Christina Aguilera Joins Forces With Jimmy Kimmel To Prank Donut Shop Customers

The pop princess appeared on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' to pull off the hilarious prank.

Christina Aguilera has a seriously good sense of humor, as she revealed on Wednesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. The Grammy-winning singer joined the comedian to help pull off a prank on unsuspecting donut shop customers, and the results have to be seen to be believed.

According to E! News, Kimmel had his crew set up an assortment of hidden cameras inside a donut shop in Los Angeles for the prank. Aguilera hid in the back, observing everything that happened on the cameras. As customers went about their business shopping for the delicious pastries, Aguilera then made up songs on the fly about everything she saw.

While the lyrics focused specifically on the customers and what they were doing, saying, and even wearing, the songs themselves are immediately recognizable to any fan of Aguilera’s music. She used them as inspiration, spoofing her most beloved hits in order to get big laughs. Among the songs sampled by the singer were “Genie in a Bottle,” “What a Girl Wants,” and “Lady Marmalade.”

“What a guy wants! What a guy needs!” she sang in the show, safely hidden in the back. “He’s looking cute in his ‘Gone Fishin’ tee. I wonder what kind of donut he’ll get.”

The songs were played over the speakers of the store as customers shopped, and the reactions are hysterical. Some immediately notice they’re the subject of the songs and respond with delight, while others seem baffled. Perhaps the funniest ones, however, are those where the customers seem to have no idea of what’s going on around them — or that they’re the focus of an original song by Christina Aguilera.

But that wasn’t the end of the good-natured mischief. To finish off the prank, Aguilera actually emerged from the back, while singing, to present donuts to the astonished customers. She even crooned at a group of shoppers dressed as comic book characters, including a very confused — but extremely entertained — man wearing the iconic costume of Captain America.

Aguilera is riding high right now, fresh off announcing her new residency in Las Vegas. The singer’s new show, Christina Aguilera: The Xperience, will start on May 31, and fans are already selling out tickets for the highly anticipated run. She appeared on Kimmel to promote the new event and repeatedly encouraged customers at the donut shop to come see her when she’s in Las Vegas.

Although Kimmel is fond of having celebrities pull pranks on his popular late-night show, this is the first time he’s attempted an undercover singing event quite like this. Judging by how successful he and Aguilera were in pranking those confused customers, we’re sure this is a gag we’ll be seeing again.