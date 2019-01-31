Kim Kardashian Dons Sheer Tights & Crop Top In Racy Instagram Post

The launch day of Kim Kardashian’s new KKW Fragrance Hearts is finally here, and she unsurprisingly announced it via her Instagram page. On Thursday, the beauty mogul took to the popular social media platform to share a racy photo of herself rocking nude tights — and a crop top — as she lies on her back.

In the snapshot in question, the 38-year-old mother is featured on the floor, donning see-through tights and a nude crop top as she rests her feet on a box of perfume with the word “wifey” written on it. Kim Kardashian has her side turned to the camera as she looks straight at her audience with her lips slightly parted in a seductive way.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is wearing her long hair dyed blonde, styled loose as her tresses fall to the floor next to her face. She has one hand on her head, while the other is resting next to her. Kim is posing in a pastel yellow set that matches the overall color palette of the shot.

In the caption, the beauty mogul announced that her new line of perfumes is launching at noon. She then shared the address to her website, where fans can get their hands on the newly released products.

The snapshot, one that the reality TV star shared with her substantial 126 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 180,000 likes and more than 1,500 comments in short order. Users of the social media platform — and fans of the popular celebrity — flocked to the comments section to compliment the photo in a myriad of languages, as per usual.

“Such an amazing post,” one user wrote. Another fan added, “You are so lucky Kim. wish you the best.”

As Harper’s Bazaar reported earlier this week, Kim Kardashian announced the launch of the new items from her perfume line just in time for Valentine’s Day. The new KKW Hearts are named Baby Girl, Baddie, and Wifey. According to the report, Kim released the original three KKW Fragrance Kimoji Hearts last year, all of which sold out very quickly.

Kim is re-releasing all three originals — Bae, BFF, and Ride or Die — just in time for Valentine’s, too. Fans that missed the perfumes the first time around will have the opportunity to get their hands on them now — if they’re quick enough. The perfumes are more than likely going to sell out, Harper’s Bazaar predicts.