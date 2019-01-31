‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday, February 1: Brooke Worries About Liam & Steffy Reconnecting

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) believes that trouble may be looming for Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). The meddling mother notes that her daughter is making choices that may not bode well for her marriage. Now that Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) has secured his daughter’s future, he tells Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) about his future plans.

Brooke Logan Worries About Liam Spencer & Steffy Forrester Hooking Up

Brooke Logan has never been the type of mother-in-law to mind her own business. As Liam rightfully pointed out, she meddles too much in their business when she should be minding her own.

But this time, Brooke may have spied trouble before it begins when she notes that Liam and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) are spending an increasing amount of time together. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per Highlight Hollywood, say that Hope will encourage Liam to spend time with Steffy, his daughter Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman), and the new baby Phoebe (Rosalind Aune and Isabella De Armas). Hope does not want to deprive Liam of his child and wants him to have a healthy relationship with Kelly.

Brooke will worry that Liam and Steffy are spending a lot of time bonding as a family together. She feels that if it had not been for the stillbirth, Hope would have been spending this time with Liam. Brooke feels that Liam should also be comforting his wife, who is also his priority.

Florence Learns Of Reese’s Plans On ‘Bold And The Beautiful’

Reese has finally paid the last installment on his debt and he is a free man. Bold and the Beautiful viewers saw how he met with Mr. Thicke (Joey Travolta) and gave him the final $150,000 that he owed him.

The doctor also made it clear that he did not want Mr. Thicke or his thugs to come near Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) again now that he had paid his debts. Reese now feels free to move on with his life.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that he will tell Flo about his future plans. He had previously indicated to Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) that he would be leaving the city to take up another job offer. However, Flo is still reeling after she signed the adoption papers and feels overwhelmed that she had a part in Reese’s vile scheme. Will Reese be able to soothe Flo’s fears and ensure that she does not go to the authorities?

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.