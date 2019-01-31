Roger Stone Evidence Is ‘Voluminous’ And ‘Complex,’ Per ‘CNN’

Prosecutors seized cellphone records, thumb drives, and just about everything else.

The evidence against former Trump associate Roger Stone is “voluminous” and “complex,” says CNN, and includes email usage that could “span several years.”

The information comes from none other than Robert Mueller himself, the FBI special counsel whose name has been attached to the ever-expanding probe into possible ties between Russia and the Donald Trump campaign. Mueller has rarely made public appearances or spoken to the media throughout the investigation; and indeed, on Thursday Mueller didn’t actually speak to the media. Instead, the information comes from a court filing in which Mueller is attempting to keep the contents of Stone’s indictment from being leaked to the media and the public, as prosecutors begin pouring over the evidence.

That evidence is substantial, says Mueller in his filing.

“[The evidence includes] multiple hard drives containing several terabytes of information consisting of, among other things, FBI case reports, search warrant applications and results (e.g., Apple iCloud accounts and email accounts), bank and financial records, and the contents of numerous physical devices (e.g., cellular phones, computers, and hard drives).”

According to Bloomberg, the scope of the evidence collected goes back several years.

Because the evidence is covered by attorney-client privilege, it will be turned over to Stone’s defense team after federal prosecutors have had time to look over it.

Stone is accused of working with WikiLeaks to release emails, stolen during the 2016 campaign by Russian agents, from the Democratic National Committee. A seven-count indictment filed last week also accuses the 66-year-old of lying to Congress about his actions as well as trying to intimidate Randy Credico, another witness in the Mueller probe, according to Politico.

Stone has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, and since his arrest, he’s been making the rounds of talk shows professing his innocence. One consistent theme in his appearances, as reported by the Inquisitr, is his belief that Mueller is using him as a tool to get to Donald Trump.

“This isn’t about me. It’s about the president. They’re coming for him. Anybody who doesn’t see that is naive, and they want me out of the way because I will speak out against it. They want to silence me because I see the big picture.”

However, Stone further insists that he will not be pressured into lying about Trump in order to protect himself from criminal charges. Trump, for his part, has suggested that Stone was a victim of a setup by CNN, which had reporters on the scene at his home the morning of his arrest.