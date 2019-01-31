Watch Girona FC Vs Real Madrid Copa Del Rey Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Quarterfinal 2nd-Leg Online

Real Madrid need only hold on to a two-goal aggregate lead over Girona to book a spot in the Copa del Rey semifinals.

The final spot in the semifinals of Spain’s Copa del Rey competition will be decided on Thursday, and if Real Madrid can make a 4-2 aggregate lead over Girona FC stand up, Los Blancos will be in line for a shot at their first championship in the domestic Cup tournament since 2011 — and a potential El Clasico date with Barcelona. The winners of the last four Spanish Cups hammered Sevilla 6-1 on Wednesday, per the BBC, easily overcoming a 2-0 aggregate deficit and booking their semifinal spot. Real Madrid will attempt to join their arch-rivals when they travel to Girona, for a match that will live stream from the Montilivi.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Girona FC vs. Real Madrid Spanish Copa del Rey quarterfinal second-leg match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. Central European Time on Thursday, January 31. The match will take place at the 14,450-seat Estadi Montilivi in Girona, Catalonia, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 8:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, that start time will be 3:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Fans in China can log in to the live stream at 4:30 a.m. on Friday morning, February 1, China Standard Time.

Real Madrid got off to a rough start this season, their first since 2009 without superstar Cristiano Ronaldo — who departed for Italian champions Juventus over the summer. But the defending European champions have turned their fortunes around over the last two months, per RealMadrid.com, winning five of their last six matches in all competitions.

The hot streak has come despite an outbreak of the injury bug for Real Madrid, according to AS.com — with Thibaut Courtois, Keylor Navas, Jesús Vallejo, Javi Sánchez, Toni Kroos, Karim Benzema, and Gareth Bale all getting banged up in January. But with Bale and Navas now apparently healthy for Thursday’s match, Manager Santiago Solari feels confident enough to leave Croatian star Luka Modric on the bench, for purposes of rest.

Sergio Ramos scored two of Real Madrid’s four goals in the first leg against Girona. Denis Doyle / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Girona FC vs. Real Madrid Copa Del Rey second-leg quarterfinal clash, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA — or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

There is also a way for fans to watch the decisive Copa Del Rey match stream live for free, without a cable subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each offers a seven day free trial. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch the Blanquivermells vs. Los Blancos match live stream for free.

In Spain, Movistar+ will stream the Spanish Cup match. In Italy, the Girona-Real Copa Del Rey contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, the DAZN sports platform will also live stream the match. And in China, PPTV Sport will carry the live stream.

In the Middle East — and parts of Africa — BeIn Sports Arabia will stream the game. For a comprehensive list of outlets in other regions that may carry a live stream of Girona FC vs. Real Madrid, check out the listings at LiveSoccerTV.com.

In the United Kingdom, no live stream of the Girona FC vs. Real Madrid match will be offered. Fans will need to access another stream from outside the U.K. using a VPN network. TechRadar provides a guide to reliable VPN networks.