Sommer Ray Flaunts Insane Body In Denim Bikini & Crop Top In Sexy Instagram Snapshot

Sommer Ray had quite a time in Indonesia, and her Instagram page shows as much. On Wednesday, the fitness model took to the popular social media platform to share a sexy snapshot of herself in bikini bottoms and a crop top from her time in Bali.

In the photo in question, the 22-year-old Instagram model is featured leaning against a wooden rail while rocking a pair of denim bikini bottoms — which she combined with a colorful striped crop top that showcased her incredibly toned abs. Her bikini features an interesting double strap design, with the thinner one sitting high on the model’s hips, helping highlight her hourglass figure, particularly her wide hips and tiny waist.

According to the post’s tag, the t-shirt she is wearing is from her own athletic-clothing line, Sommer Ray Collection. Sommer is wearing her hair down in loose beachy waves that fall onto her shoulder and chest. She completed her hairstyle by pulling it back with a yellow headband.

The fitness guru is posing on a balcony, with gorgeous tropical vegetation and traditional Indonesian housing being prominent in the background. As she leans back against the rail, Sommer is using her hands to pull up the shirt playfully.

The snapshot, which Sommer shared with her whopping 19.9 million Instagram followers, racked up more than 753,000 likes and more than 4,400 comments in very short order. Users of the social media platform — and fans of the model — flocked to the comments section to praise her good looks, and to share a host of emoji.

In the caption, Sommer joked that she doesn’t care what people think of her — since the mosquitoes find her attractive.

“I think that every single person on earth thinks your attractive…” one user wrote, while another user echoed the sentiment by quipping that, “I don’t think that’s the case, you are attractive anyway, let people think what ever you want if you a positive person, you are gorgeous.”

As Forbes has pointed out, Sommer began taking Instagram seriously in 2015. According to the report, Sommer attributes her fit figure to good genes, a healthy lifestyle, and hard work in the gym — something which she has been passionate about for years.

Though she started out as a fitness model, she has since begun focusing on using YouTube and Instagram to show off her personality as well as her body. Sommer has built up an impressive fan base on Instagram, a platform that has enabled her to branch out and to create her own athletic-clothing line and fitness app.