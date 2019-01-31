Ariana Grande Attempts To Fix Misspelled ‘7 Rings’ Tattoo But It’s Still Lost In Translation

Earlier this week, Ariana Grande debuted her latest tattoo on social media — Japanese symbols on the front of her hand. The singer revealed that the tattoo was meant to translate to “7 Rings,” the title of her latest single.

However, fans were quick to point out that the Japanese characters actually stood for “small, charcoal grill.” Grande reportedly had the tattoo updated on Thursday to mend the mistake, but it’s still not quite right, according to TMZ.

The singer had the Japanese character for “finger” added to the ink, but the placement of the character still isn’t correct, so the tattoo now roughly reads “Japanese BBQ finger.” The tattoo currently shows four characters, stacked in twos.

A source later clarified with People that the tattoo reads “small charcoal grill” from left to right and “seven fingers” from top to bottom. Close, but not exactly right.

Grande shared a photo of the updated message on her Instagram Story after the “fix” was complete.

“Slightly better,” she wrote as the caption. “Thanks to my tutor for helping me fix and to @kanenavasard for being a legend. And to my doctor for the lidocaine shots (no joke).”

The singer likely received lidocaine shots, an anesthetic, for the pain. When she explained the initial tattoo, Grande mentioned that the process “hurt like f**k.” In fact, she explained that when discussing the idea with her tattoo artist, he told her it would be the most painful location for a tattoo. But, she was curious — and wanted to try.

ARIANA GRANDE CHANGED HER TATTOO FROM BEING "bbq grill" TO "Japanese Bbq Finger ♡" HOW DID SHE MESS UP THIS BAD pic.twitter.com/vLupNdNIAJ — Kay ???? (@plasticbeacch) January 31, 2019

Before updating the tattoo, Grande shared a screenshot of a consultation with her Japanese-fluent friend (Grande’s “tutor”), where the two discussed how to mend the issue. The “Thank U, Next” singer then posted a mock-up using emojis of what the new version would look like. The finished result, however, was not the same.

When fans pointed this out on Twitter, Grande addressed the difference, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Indeed, I left out ‘つの指’ which should have gone in between. It hurt like f**k n still looks tight. I wouldn’t have lasted one more symbol lmao,” the singer explained.

Fans are continuing to poke fun at Grande’s predicament, but the singer doesn’t seem to mind — and is even playing along.

“It’s my favorite one now tho so pls leave me and my tambourine grill alone,” she wrote.

When she shared the updated tattoo, Grande also added a nod to the initial meaning.

“RIP tiny charcoal grill,” she said. “Miss you man. I actually really liked you.”

The good news is that, according to Grande’s tattoo artist, the front of the hand will peel — and the ink likely will not last. So, if she ends up disliking “Japanese BBQ finger,” it’s mostly temporary, and she can try again later with the correct characters.