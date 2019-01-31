Watch Inter Milan Vs SS Lazio Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Coppa Italia Quarterfinal Online

After a disappointing last two weeks in Serie A, Inter Milan look to 'redeem' themselves in the Coppa Italia when they face SS Lazio.

With four-years-running Coppa Italia holders Juventus bounced from the tournament in shocking fashion at the quarterfinal stage, with a 3-0 blanking by Atalanta in Bergamo on Wednesday, as the BBC reports, the field is now wide open, with AC Milan and Fiorentina joining La Dea in the semifinals. On Thursday, the last spot in the Italian Cup Final Four will be decided, with Inter Milan coming off a disappointing two weeks in league play and looking for redemption when they host red-hot goal-scorer Ciro Immobile and SS Lazio in the final quarterfinal, a match that will live stream from the San Siro.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Coppa Italia quarterfinal match pitting the third-place team in Serie A, Inter Milan, against eighth-place SS Lazio, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Time at 80,000-seat Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, better known as the San Siro, in Milan, Italy, on Thursday, January 31.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time will be 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time or noon Pacific on Thursday. Fans in China can catch the live stream starting at 4 a.m. China Standard Time on Friday morning, February 1.

Inter are coming off a dismal 1-0 defeat to 10th-place Torino on Sunday, which came after a goalless draw with Sassuolo the previous week, and the club now sees the Coppa Italia as a way to restore confidence both in themselves and on the parts of their fans.

“We must roll up our sleeves and all look to give something more. We now have the opportunity to redeem ourselves straight away in the Coppa Italia,” Belgian midfield enforcer Radja Nainggolan said, as quoted by Inter.it. “By working in the right manner we can get back on track.”

But Lazio has been a prolific scoring force, with 30 on the Serie A season, 11 coming from striker Ciro Immobile, per Soccerway. Immobile also scored a brace in Lazio’s 4-1 Coppa Italia Round-of-16 win over Serie C Novara.

SS Lazio top goal-scorer Ciro Immobile appears confident as his team heads to Milan to face Inter. Marco Rosi / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Inter Milan vs. SS Lazio Coppa Italia Thursday quarterfinal contest, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription sports network offered by sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming service is available for a subscription fee of $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period, fans can watch the Nerazzurri vs. Biancocelesti clash at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream will all be carried by BT Sport. In Italy itself, the Inter Milan vs. SS Lazio Coppa Italia quarterfinal game will be streamed live by RAI Play. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Coppa Italia quarterfinal match will be streamed live with a subscription to the FloFC service and in China, PPTV will be the only source for the live stream of the Final Eight Italian Cup match on Thursday in Milan.

Throughout the Caribbean, Direct TV Sports Caribbean will carry Inter-Lazio. For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Inter Milan vs. SS Lazio, see Live Soccer TV.