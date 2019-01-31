Disney Park Will Host First-Ever Pride Parade Celebrating LGBT Community

Disney Parks have long been known to host magical pride events that celebrate the LGBT community, attracting guests from all over the country for unofficial “Gay Days,” and other various pride celebrations. Now, one of the parks is inviting folks from all around the world to celebrate the first, official, sprawling event that will celebrate the community with tons of exciting moments — including the park’s very first pride parade.

Magical Pride at Disneyland Paris will kick off in June 2019 and will invite guests from all over the world to come together with their friends, families, and supporters to party and play in the most magical place on earth. The park revealed that they warmly welcome anyone to attend the limited capacity event, which is the first of it’s kind to be exclusive for the LGBT community.

“Dress like a dream, feel fabulous and experience Walt Disney Studios Park like never before – loud, proud and alive with all the colours of the rainbow,” the Disneyland Paris website revealed, as Inside the Magic reported.

According to the press release by the Disney Company, the event will feature exclusive events, including a new parade that will illuminate the park with a festive pride atmosphere, characters out and about ready to party and celebrate with guests, and a dance party with exciting music and flashing lights. The after-hours event will also give guests the opportunity to ride the attractions late into the night, as the special ticketed event will only be available in certain quantities – much like the exclusive events we see here in the states.

Live your best life and shine with the joy of diversity at Magical Pride, a dazzling party lighting up Disneyland Paris on 1st June 2019! ???? pic.twitter.com/mnOY6mb5wh — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) January 24, 2019

The special ticketed event starts at $107.64, and guests have the option of upgrading to the Magical Pride Plus ticket which allows guests to enter the park at 4 p.m. for $131.83. All tickets include exclusive character encounters, access to the Magical March of Diversity Parade, and themed photo locations. Aside from the slew of dance parties, a Karaoke theater will be set up as well.

Recently, Disney’s online park shop unveiled The Rainbow Mickey Collection, which offers ears, gear, and exclusive pins for trading — so attendees can stock up on the fun fashions before heading to Paris for the celebration.

For those who can’t make the international trip to enjoy the lights and exciting activity, Orlando’s “Gay Days” — a staple at The Magic Kingdom since 1991 — kicks off August 13, 2019. The weeklong celebration invites attendees to wear red shirts in unison, and some 50,000 annual attendees can look forward to special character events, dining, and typical Disney magic.