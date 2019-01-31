Anne Hathaway Admits To Starving Herself & ‘Smoking Her Nerves Away’

The 'Princess Diaries' star says she stopped eating for awards season.

Anne Hathaway has decided to put the days of abusing her body behind her — and has moved beyond anxiety to be a more self-assured actor. Between smoking and starving herself into a perfect movie star body, Hathaway says that early in her career she was anxious about embracing her success.

The Daily Mail says that in a recent interview, Hathaway remembers a time when awards season gave her an anxiety attack, and so she nearly stopped eating.

“I remember 10 years ago being so scared going into the whole awards season and doing what I thought I was supposed to do, so I barely ate anything at Christmas.”

Hathaway explains that in her mind, movie stars looked a certain way. She now realizes that the image in one’s mind is often unattainable.

“I thought movie stars had to have a certain body. I was just smoking, just smoking my nerves away and wasn’t nourishing myself.”

Hathaway says that while her career was moving forward, she still felt inadequate, which triggered anxiety which often consumed her for nearly a decade — until she finally learned how to properly care for herself. Through the years of The Princess Diaries, she said she felt insecure despite the fact that she was shooting to stardom.

Hathaway says that she now knows that she was doing everything wrong, but while filming Brokeback Mountain she finally learned how to take care of herself. According to Hathaway, maturity has finally taught her what she needs to know — to really be grateful for the life she’s been given.

“I just figured out how to say thank you to life by taking care of myself. By not apologizing for taking up space, which is not something I knew how to do 10 years ago.”

According to People, this knowledge helped Hathaway deal with detractors and critics, who she now tunes out. She explains that they are entitled to their opinions, but it’s her choice not to listen.

A lot of this newfound knowledge has to do with her marriage and in having a child. The Inquisitr says that Hathaway was excited to start a family, and has shifted priorities in order to be the best parent possible. This means that she has decided to stop drinking while raising children, in order to give them full attention. She says it’s not a judgment about anyone else, but in her mind, she needs to be alert at least for the first 18 years.