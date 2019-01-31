Demi Rose Mawby Puts On Busty Display As She Spills Out Of Body Hugging Orange Bikini

Demi Rose Mawby has been sharing several sultry snaps from her travels in the Phi Phi Islands, and the latest picture shared by the glamour model set the bar high, showing off her curvaceous body.

In the shot, Mawby sat on the side of a boat with a craggy cliff behind her, flanking the gorgeous ocean below. Perched on the rim of a seat, the U.K. native sizzled in a burnt orange bikini that put her voluptuous body on full display. The low-cut number showed off her ample cleavage, and the skintight top barely covered her most delicate assets.

The matching bottoms cut up high so that her tempting thighs and hips had some time in the spotlight. She accessorized the look with a pair of vacation-ready sunglasses, which she playfully pulled down to peer from the top of. Having just taken a dip in the glassy waters, Mawby’s dark hair was dripping wet and slicked back. She kept the accessories light, opting for just a layered set of gold necklaces that matched the adornments of her suit flawlessly.

She rocked little to no makeup, showing off her flawless face, and her sun-kissed skin glistened as she soaked in some rays. This latest addition to the series of photos Mawby has shared while traveling was well received by her 8.2 million followers, racking up almost 303,000 likes since being posted.

A few hours before showing off her entire curvy physique, Mawby shared a selfie-style close up of the shoot just before diving into the waters. Her buxom chest was on full display for that snap, and her damp hair fell in loose waves over her shoulders and chest. She wore a rose-colored shadow to make her chestnut colored eyes pop, and a peach lipstick that gave off some serious beach-babe vibes. With very little foundation, the model’s freckles made an appearance, dancing over her cheeks and nose in an adorable yet sexy display.

Recently, Mawby put her full booty on display in a latex one-piece that featured a thong and several tantalizing straps. Leaning against the wall, she showed off her full-figured backside and toned legs. She rocked a pair of high-block heels that upped the wow factor and peered over her shoulder to give the camera an alluring pout.

Fans of the social media starlet have come to expect the gorgeous, creative shots from the model, and her most recent shots have gone well above their expectations. Her admirers will be sure to keep an eye out for what’s next for the bombshell.