Pete Davidson Hangs Out With Kanye West After Slamming Him On ‘SNL’

Pete Davidson seems to have mended fences with Kanye West after he slammed the rapper during a stint on “Weekend Update” in response to the Yandhi superstar’s rant as the show’s credits rolled during a Saturday Night Live episode in October.

The comedian was spotted Wednesday, January 30, hanging out with the rapper in what appeared to be a birthday celebration for rapper Kid Cudi. Davidson was spotted in a series of snaps shared by West’s wife Kim Kardashian on both her Instagram story and Twitter feed.

The twosome’s unlikely friendship comes after a bit by Davidson on the show where he relayed his feelings about what went down as the credits rolled to “Weekend Update” hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che, also the show’s head writers.

“Speaking strictly for myself, what Kanye said after we went off the air last week was one of the worst, most awkward things I’ve ever seen here. And I’ve seen Chevy Chase speak to an intern,” said Davidson in the skit.

He called West “a musical genius” but explained that he didn’t want to hear the rapper’s take on politics. Davidson then donned a hat that read, “Make Kanye 2006 Again.”

Davidson and West likely met during the rapper’s appearances on SNL, but likely formed a friendship due to the long relationship the star’s former fiancee Ariana Grande has with the Kardashian family. In June 2018, as Davidson and Grande’s relationship was heating up, the duo attended the listening party for West and Cudi’s joint album Kids See Ghosts.

Davidson and Grande ended their engagement and relationship in October 2018 after only six months together.

Shortly after the couple announced their relationship, Davidson opened up about their pairing on SNL in September 2018 stating, “yeah, I did, I got engaged, and no one could believe it. And I can’t believe it, and I get it. She’s the number one pop star in the world and I’m that guy from SNL that everyone thinks is in desperate need of more blood.”

Davidson recently premiered his film Big Time Adolescence, co-starring Machine Gun Kelly and Jon Cryer, at The Sundance Film Festival. A report by Syracuse reveals that the comedian filmed the flick in the town of Syracuse, New York, and was pulled over in the village of Manlius, New York, in August 2018. Police charged the comedian’s passenger and his co-star Joseph Gay with marijuana possession. Gay pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of marijuana and paid a $225 fine on January 8 of this year.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC.