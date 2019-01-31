Larsa Pippen Flaunts Insane Curves In Dangerously Short, Skintight Dress

While a considerable portion of the United States if facing insanely low temperatures and chilling winds, Californians are fortunate enough to be experiencing quite the opposite. Reality TV personality and Kardashian-Jenner clan BFF Larsa Pippen certainly took advantage of Los Angeles’ warmer weather last night when she stepped out looking summer ready in a skintight dress that did her nothing but favors.

According to the Daily Mail, the former Real Housewives of Miami star stepped out for a dinner date at Craig’s restaurant on Wednesday, January 30, and certainly turned heads in a bright orange mini-dress that barely skimmed her upper thighs. The skimpy ensemble perfectly hugged her enviable hourglass figure and highlighted her curvy booty and toned legs, while its low scoop neckline displayed an ample amount of cleavage to those that saw her.

The 44-year-old stunner paid homage to her close friend Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West by pairing the brightly-colored dress with a pair of Yeezy PVC heels that showed off her perfectly pedicured toes. She also added some bling to the look with a large silver watch and delicate tennis bracelet.

Larsa’s long, honey blonde hair was perfectly parted in the middle and cascaded over her shoulders as it framed her face, which was done up with a stunning makeup look that consisted of a brown smokey eye and nude, glossy lips.

According to her Instagram story, the starlet appears to have continued her night at the West Hollywood night club Hyde Sunset, where she was greeted by five posters that collectively spelled out her name.

Larsa seems to be enjoying her newly single life since announcing her divorce from former NBA player Scottie Pippen. The couple had been together since 1997 and have four children together, but called it quits in October of last year after two years of attempted reconciliation and making the move from Miami to Los Angeles.

Sources connected to the couple told TMZ that their split was simply due to them growing apart and no longer wanting to be married.

Larsa echoed the intention in a statement to the news outlet when she said that she and Scottie “tried very hard for a long time to make our marriage work and have ultimately come to the conclusion that it is best that we live separate lives.”

“We have so many amazing memories together, remain best of friends and love each other very much,” she continued. “Our four children have always been our priority and for their sake we ask for as much privacy as possible for our family during this sensitive time.”