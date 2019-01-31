Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Get Into Heated Argument In LA, Per ‘The Blast’

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relationship has allegedly not gotten much better following their brutal custody battle last summer.

According to a January 31 report by the Blast, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were spotted getting into a heated argument during a meeting in Los Angeles. The pair, who filed for divorce back in September 2016, reportedly met up this week to discuss the details of their divorce.

Pitt and Jolie were photographed together at the meeting getting animated while they had a conversation with a man, who sat across from them. This marks the first time that the couple had been seen together in over two years.

During the meetup, Brad was said to have been pacing around the room and Angelina looked “visibly upset” by the discussions they were having. Sources told the outlet that the couple formerly known as “Brangelina” was set to meet to continue private negotiations about the custody of their children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.

Currently, the pair has a temporary custody agreement as they work on the details of their divorce. Once the marriage is officially ended, a permanent custody agreement will be set.

According to Hollywood Life, following their split, Jolie had primary custody of the children, but a judge ordered the actress last summer to allow Pitt to spend more time with the children, and not interfere with the temporary custody order.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie continued to battle of child support. Jolie had claimed that her estranged husband hadn’t paid any meaningful support for the children since their split. However, Pitt claimed that he had loaned her $8 million to purchase a new home, and given her $1.3 million for the care of their children.

By the fall, the couple signed their temporary custody agreement, which gave them each joint physical and legal custody of the kids. The agreement also allows Brad to continue to gain more and more time with the children until a 50/50 split has been reached.

As many fans know, Pitt met Jolie on the set of their film, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, while he was still married to Jennifer Aniston. The pair hit it off and cheating rumors soon began to circulate. Not long after, Brad and Jennifer announced their divorce, and he quickly moved on with Angelina. Soon after, they announced that they were expecting a child together. Brad adopted Angelina’s other children, whom she had adopted before meeting Pitt, and the pair went on to have two more biological children together.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were one Hollywood’s golden couple, but now they’re working on the end of their marriage and struggling to figure out custody of their children, leaving rumors to swirl around them yet again.