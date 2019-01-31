Will Stassi Schroeder And Beau Clark Be Together Forever? The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Weighs In

Find out what the cast thinks of their relationship.

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark went through a hard moment earlier this month as she celebrated her birthday in Los Angeles, but according to the Vanderpump Rules cast, it was nothing more than a hiccup for the couple.

During an episode of Watch What Happens Live earlier this month, the men of the show, including Tom Schwartz, Jax Taylor, and Tom Sandoval were asked what they think about Stassi and Beau’s future as a couple.

“I do think they’re going to go the distance,” Schwartz explained, according to the Daily Dish. “Me personally… Beau is madly in love with her.”

“If he’s been around this long, I think he’s gone through a lot of it,” Taylor added, explaining that Schroeder and Clark are “totally different people.”

“I think it is a nice balance because Beau is madly in love with her and she’s madly in love with him and they sort of like, respect that they are different people,” Sandoval noted.

“They attack their issues in a very productive way.”

Schroeder and Clark began dating at the end of 2017 after her messy split from ex-boyfriend Patrick Meagher on what would have been their four-year anniversary. As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, Meagher refused to appear on the show until Season 6 and when he did ultimately appear, he wasn’t exactly a hit with viewers or Schroeder’s co-stars.

Below is a photo of Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark enjoying themselves at a disco party.

Although Stassi Schroeder did turn up with what appeared to be an engagement ring several weeks ago on social media, she and Beau Clark have not yet announced an engagement, nor have they spoke about their future plans to wed. That said, Schroeder has made it clear that Clark is “The One” during a number of recent interviews.

In November of last year, while talking to Entertainment Tonight ahead of the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 premiere the following months, Schroeder gushed about Clark and their relationship.

“I love him so much,” she said. “I feel really f**king lucky. He’s my best friend [and] I would legit die if something happened to him.”

According to Schroeder, she can be herself with Clark and feels so comfortable and happy when they are together. As she explained, she loves Clark for who he is and he loves her for who she is.

To see more of Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark, and their co-stars, tune into new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.