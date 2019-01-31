‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Nikki’s Nightmare Becomes Reality

The Young and the Restless recap brings a nightmare reality for Nikki Newman when her granddaughter goes missing after Nikki takes a nap. Plus, Fen and Kyle end up with a job they never wanted while Ana becomes frustrated with Fen’s poor work ethic, and Summer questions her parents.

Is it love or not? That’s what Summer (Hunter King) wanted to know from her parents. While both Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) admitted to loving each other, they also remained noncommittal, which made Summer think they are merely in the midst of a rebound and not a real love affair. Summer also asked if they know who killed J.T., but neither Phyllis nor Nick told Summer the truth, which made Phyllis feel guilty later on. After Summer lamented about dating jerks, Nick told his daughter not to let J.T.’s abuse of Victoria (Amelia Heinle) keep her from trusting men.

Meanwhile, Kyle (Michael Mealor) found himself with a photo shoot scheduled, but his models got delayed. Lauren (Tracey Bregman) took matters into her own hands and called Fen (Zack Tinker) to the rescue. While Fen’s attention to fans and lack of hard work angered Ana (Loren Lott), Fen agreed to help his mother out of her jam. When Kyle found out that Fen was a replacement model, Kyle chose to step up to fill the other slot. The results pleased Phyllis, Lauren, and Kerry (Alice Hunter).

At Victoria’s, Billy (Jason Thompson) once again pleaded his case to Victoria. She remained unmoved, however. Phyllis revealing that Victoria had been his second choice ruined the reunion for her. Plus, when Billy admitted he stopped by on Phyllis’s advice, that was the last straw for Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) daughter. Victoria told Billy that they “we’re done.”

Finally, at Newman Ranch, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) struggled with flashbacks to what happened to J.T. Katie asked her grandma a question, but Nikki didn’t even hear her granddaughter. Nikki read an article about Victor’s impending trial and lost it. She took Katie to play quietly in Victor’s office while somebody spied on the hidden video camera. Overwhelmed, Nikki laid down for a nap while Katie played.

Later, Nick showed up, and Nikki told him Katie was playing. Nikki got upset about Victor facing a trial, but Nick urged her to trust in the legal process. He believed Victor would not get convicted, and Nikki promised she would not confess. After Nick left, Nikki heard the sound of glass breaking, and she looked for Katie, but the little girl was nowhere to be found. Inquisitr’s Y&R spoilers reveal that Billy loses it tomorrow when he learns about Katie’s kidnapping.