Trump Tower Moscow Developer Had Same NYC Address As Carter Page, Key Russia Dossier Figure And Trump Adviser

Andrey Rozov co-signed the Trump Tower Moscow 'letter of intent' with Donald Trump, and he may also be somehow connected to Carter Page, according to an independent journalist.

Throughout his 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump flatly denied that he had any business interest or “deals” in Russia, but last month, CNN uncovered a 28-page letter of intent to develop the tallest building in Europe in the Russian capital, a building to be known as Trump Tower Moscow. The letter of intent was signed by Trump himself on October 28, 2015, more than four months after he announced his candidacy.

But the letter also bore a second signature, which was that of Andrey Rozov, a Russian real-estate developer who was CEO of IC Expert, the company contracted to build the proposed tower, which was intended to reach well over 1,500 net into the sky. On Wednesday, journalist Scott Stedman, author of the upcoming book Real News: An Investigative Reporter Uncovers the Foundations of the Trump-Russia Conspiracy, uncovered a possible new link between Rozov and the 2016 Trump campaign.

According to a document posted by Stedman on Twitter, Rozov listed his personal address as the 21st floor of a Manhattan, New York City, office building at 529 Madison Avenue. Whether Rozov actually kept a personal office in the 197,948 square foot building remains “unclear,” Stedman noted in a separate post on Twitter.

However, former Trump foreign policy adviser Carter Page, who is described in the “Steele Dossier” – as shown on DocumentCloud – as playing a key role in connecting the Trump campaign to Russian interests, also listed his own office at the same 529 Madison Avenue, 21st Floor, address.

New: The Trump Tower Moscow developer Andrey Rozov listed his US location at 590 Madison Avenue, 21st floor, NY. This is the exact address of Carter Page's company. pic.twitter.com/lUe8GdNBBb — Scott Stedman (@ScottMStedman) January 31, 2019

According to the website of Page’s company, Global Energy Capital, the firm that he founded lists 529 Madison Avenue, 21st Floor, as its primary address.

“It could be a coincidence. But Manhattan is huge,” Stedman wrote on his Twitter feed. “It’s intriguing that Page and Rozov ended up on the same floor in the same building. This building has a walkway that literally connects to Trump Tower.”

As the Inquisitr has reported, Page was linked to a Russian spy ring in Manhattan by the FBI in 2013, yet in 2016, Trump named the otherwise little-known Page to his team of foreign policy campaign advisers.

Page was never charged with crimes in relation to the 2013 Russian spy operation — one of the accused spies described him as “an idiot” — but the FBI considered his links to the spies suspicious enough that after he joined Trump’s campaign, agents applied for and obtained a FISA warrant to place Page under surveillance.

According to the Steele Dossier — the file of private intelligence documents prepared by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele — Page acted as a go-between in arranging the sale of $11 billion worth of shares in the state-owned Russian oil company Rosneft, as part of a deal to lift sanctions on Russia once Trump took office, as Inquisitr has reported. Page denies the accusation, and though the massive Rosneft sale took place in December of 2016, no connection to Trump has been confirmed.