Kevin Hart Claps Back After Receiving Backlash For Sending Support To Jussie Smollett

Once again, Kevin Hart is having to defend himself on the internet.

As the Inquisitr shared, the actor took to his Instagram page to send well-wishes to Empire actor Jussie Smollett, who was hospitalized after a physical, homophobic, and racist attack in Chicago. Since news of Smollett’s attack surfaced, many celebrities and fans sent well-wishes to the actor, including Hart.

“Sending prayers your way @jussiesmollett….This is unbelievably sad. Why are we going backwards….this is disgusting. We as people have to do better,” Hart wrote along with a photo of Smollett. “Why are we falling in love with hate?…Choose love…I will forever choose love and I will continue to teach my kids how to do the same. Stand strong brother.”

The next day, he also stated that he was going to start “operation love” before saying that he doesn’t understand the point of hate. But since his comments on Smollett’s situation, he has received a lot of backlash from fans just as he did during his Oscar fiasco. As fans know, Hart was forced to step down from his Oscar hosting gig after receiving backlash after homophobic tweets from his past resurfaced. He has apologized and moved on from that, saying that he wasn’t going to discuss it further in interviews, but now it seems like he is back to square one.

Once again, people on social media gave Hart a hard time for being a “hypocrite” and many were quick to slam him for his post. But once the comedian caught wind of the haters, he stepped up and defended himself.

“I stand with a man in his time of hurt and need by giving him heart felt support and u take the time to harp on my 10yr past that I have apologized about and moved on from by being a better person,” the 39-year-old tweeted. “Do you want change? If so I am an example of what u want people to do…CHANGE!”

Photos of people of interest who were in area of the alleged assault & battery of Empire cast member. While video does not capture an encounter, detectives are taking this development seriously & wish to question individuals as more cameras are being reviewed pic.twitter.com/xJDDygtocr — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 31, 2019

The comment that most got under Kevin’s skin was reportedly one from TV writer Ira Madison who commented on Hart’s post about Smollett with a smug response.

“Your funniest joke congrats,” Madison wrote.

Madison also followed up that comment with another tweet, which inferred that Hart is a hypocrite.

“This is why someone’s jokes about beating their gay son were never funny.”

According to the Huffington Post, the Chicago Police Department has released images of the two masked men who they believed attacked Smollett when he was walking back to his Chicago apartment in the Streeterville neighborhood. During the attack, Smollett was reportedly subjected to racist and homophobic insults, and the masked men threw an unknown chemical substance at him. Additionally, the men put a rope around his neck before they fled the scene.

Chicago police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two masked men so they can bring them in for questioning.