‘Friends’ Fans Discover Something Creepy Hidden In Season 4 Classic Episode

Eagle-eyed Friends fans spotted something truly creepy in a classic Season 4 episode of the NBC series, which now airs on Netflix. The episode starred Jennifer Aniston and her former real-life love, Tate Donovan.

During that season, Aniston’s character of Rachel was very interested in Joshua, played by Donovan. So much so, in fact, that she planned the “ultimate romantic evening” for the twosome, hoping it would culminate in an evening of passionate love.

The Mirror reported on the creepy moment that would shockingly insert itself into the couple’s attempt at a romantic evening. Rachel changed into a sexy nightie, hoping to entice her new man at his place, but the couple’s romantic night was interrupted by Joshua’s parents, who returned home early from their vacation.

The scene depicted the character of Rachel trying to pass off her sexy negligee as a designer dress, stating that she worked in fashion and part of her job was to “wear the clothes and see how people respond, and then I report this back to my superiors at Bloomingdales.” As Rachel attempted to cover herself by lying, a pair of glowing red eyes on the statue behind her right shoulder was spotted in the background of the scene.

They disappeared shortly thereafter.

The gaffe was originally posted to a Friends fans Reddit board and the photos of the glowing red eyes were shared on Imgur. The video above also shows the eyes at around the 2:54 point.

This is not the first time fans have caught obvious gaffes or editing mistakes on the NBC series, which starred Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc.

In another memorable episode titled “The One with Joey’s New Brain,” Ross (Schwimmer) decides he wants to play the bagpipes at Monica (Cox) and Chandler’s (Perry) upcoming wedding. The end scene shows Ross demonstrating his talent and Phoebe (Kudrow) singing along, leading Aniston to burst into tears laughing, something that was not in the script, as she was supposed to sit there stone-faced.

Back in 2015, Decider uncovered a Season 9/Episode 15 blooper in “The One With The Mugging,” where Aniston was replaced with a stand-in while her character Rachel was still in the shot. The kicker of it all? The understudy was not even in the same outfit Rachel was wearing, confusing fans further.

@decider Same woman who appears in her passport photo in the last episode? pic.twitter.com/6BOHvHJURo — Curtis Lanning (@CurtisLanning) November 12, 2015

All 10 seasons of Friends can currently be seen streaming on Netflix through 2019.