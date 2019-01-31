Ashley Tisdale Gets Wet In The Bath In Sultry New Instagram Photos

The former 'High School Musical' star shared some sultry new photos on social media this week.

Former High School Musical star Ashley Tisdale is showing off her seriously sultry side in new photos shared to her Instagram page this week. The star posted photos taken of herself getting pretty wet in the bath while filming a scene for her new music video for the song “Love Me And Let Me Go.”

Tisdale, who appeared as the sassy Sharpay Evans in the hugely popular Disney Channel Original Movie franchise alongside Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron, shared the snaps with her almost 11 million followers on the social media site as she posed in the water with wet hair.

The stunning new photos showed Ashley bathing in red lighting as she pulled a few poses for the camera on the set from her white bathtub.

The star uploaded three photos for her fans on her social media page this week, including one showing her gazing down toward the water with her hand up to her face and another that showed her curling up into a ball in the bath with both of her hands placed on the back of her head.

Tisdale confirmed in the caption that the images – which have been liked more than 170,000 times by her fans – were taken from her new video, which she officially unveiled for the world on her official YouTube page on January 30.

Speaking of the new song and music video on her YouTube page, Ashley told fans that she’s put a whole lot of love into the new track and video.

“My new video ‘Love Me & Let Me Go’ is here,” she wrote on the site. “I’m so excited for you guys to see it. I put so much love into it. Can’t wait to read your comments!”

As reported by Billboard this week, the song is actually inspired by Tisdale’s battle with anxiety.

“‘Love Me & Let Me Go’ is a song where I’m talking to my anxiety,” the former Suite Life of Zack & Cody actor told the site in a statement. “The music video represents the feelings of being trapped and needing to let go.”

The track is taken from Ashley’s upcoming third studio album Symptoms, which will be her first full album release in more than a decade as it serves as the follow-up to 2009’s Guilty Pleasure.

Presley Ann / Getty Images

Tisdale has previously opened up about staying healthy and keeping both her mind and body in a good place, revealing her tips in a past interview with Shape.

She told the outlet that although she’s not exactly the biggest fan of exercise, before working out she’ll tell herself “I love exercise,” which gets her motivated to hit the gym.

“I realized just how much exercise and eating right make a difference in how you feel now and when you get older,” Ashley said at the time.