Leonardo DiCaprio’s Ex Bar Refaeli Flaunts Insane Body In Barely-There Red Bikini

Bar Refaeli turned up the heat on her Instagram page on Wednesday when she shared a series of bikini photos in an envy-inducing tropical destination.

The Israeli model, who dated Hollywood heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio from 2005 to 2011, appeared to be missing her sun-soaked vacation as she posted the gorgeous throwback snaps in which she’s seen smiling broadly and showcasing her incredible physique in a skimpy red bikini. Bar, 33, proudly displayed her toned stomach and ample cleavage in the barely-there two-piece swimsuit while enjoying a swim in the crystal-clear waters of her idyllic vacation spot. The red bikini she wore featured a criss-cross design at the bust, and the matching bottoms contrasted nicely with her enviable golden tan.

In the first picture, she smiled at the camera while posing up a storm on a wood pier surrounded by the tropical landscape – palm trees and blue waters included. She styled her long blonde locks in a loose ponytail and appeared to be makeup free while basking in the sun. The catwalk veteran, who has amassed a fortune of over $15 million throughout her modeling career, also posted another picture of herself walking out of the beautiful sea after going for a dip. While she didn’t geotag the location, the tropical surroundings are surely reminiscent of the Maldives or a similar paradisiac location.

And while her mind might be on a tropical island, her body is somewhere completely different – working super hard at the gym, according to her Instagram stories. She shared a clip of herself performing a series of grueling fitness exercises, including lunges, lifts, and bicep curls, while sporting a white sports bra and black leggings. Bar looks absolutely stunning after giving birth to her second child, Elle, last October. She welcomed the new baby with her husband, Israeli businessman Adi Ezra, with whom she also shares another daughter, 18-month-old Liv. Bar recently got back to modeling, and she quickly snapped back to her pre-baby body like a pro.

And despite being focused on her career, she has also previously expressed her desire to have a large family, as reported by the Daily Mail.

“I think this will be a decade of family… I come from a family of four children,” she said.

“A lot of moms could read this and think, ‘Yeah, try having one first.’ Hopefully, I’ll have a big family, but I’ll take it one by one.”

Bar is set to host the 2019 Eurovision music competition with fellow Israeli personalities, Lucy Ayoub, Erez Tal, and Asi Azar.