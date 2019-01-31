‘Today Show’ Host Carson Daly Shares How His Sister’s Selfless Act ‘Saved His Life’

Today Show host Carson Daly thanked his sister Quinn Daly in a touching on-air tribute Wednesday for a selfless act that “literally saved his life” after the death of their parents in 2017.

Daly recounted during a cooking segment with his sister on the show’s January 30 episode that after losing his mother Pattie Daly in September 2017 of a heart attack and their stepfather Richard “Pops” Caruso just five short weeks later from bone cancer, Quinn and her family did something wonderful so the family could be together after their traumatic loss, and Daly wanted viewers to know just how amazing his sister was.

“I just want to say publicly to my sister a quick thank you,” Carson Daly said during the episode before hugging his older sibling.

Carson and Quinn lost their biological father, Jim Daly, in 1979 from bladder cancer.

The Today Show host, as well as the host of Last Call With Carson Daly, The Voice, the Today Show’s “Orange Room” and NBC’s New Year’s Eve show, remarked that after losing both their parents in such a short span, “it was a crippling time for our family.”

“After that devastating event, Quinn and I sort of looked at each other and went, ‘We’re all we have left.’ Like literally, you’re my only family left. Life is too short.”

After their parents’ passing, Quinn, her husband Joel, and their daughters Jaden, 13, and Katherine, 9, moved from California to be closer to Daly, his wife Siri, and their three children Jackson, London, and Etta.

“They live a block away from me,” Daly revealed on the Today Show. “I want to thank you for making that move because it’s literally saved my life.”

Shortly after their mother’s death, Quinn Daly found a moving letter from their mother, written almost 20 years prior after discovering she had breast cancer.

In the letter, Pattie Daly left her children with some words of comfort telling them to “take good care of yourselves and each other.” Daly shared the letter on Instagram, noting that his mother lived for 20 years after beating breast cancer.

Daly will return to his hosting duties on NBC’s The Voice in February when the 16th installment of the popular reality competition singing series airs. Exiting for this season will be Jennifer Hudson and replacing her will be John Legend, who will join coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and Blake Shelton.

The Today Show airs daily on NBC.