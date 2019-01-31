NBA Rumors: Celtics Will Talk About Anyone But Irving For Davis, Woj Says

In the days since Anthony Davis informed the New Orleans Pelicans that he wishes to be traded, the Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as the favorite to acquire Davis. However, the other team often mentioned as a destination for the star big man is the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics have a stacked roster full of assets, and would likely be able to assemble one of the strongest offers for Davis. And according to one new report, they’re willing to part with some of those assets.

Appearing on ESPN‘s NBA Countdown Wednesday, reporter Adrian Wojnarowski said that he expects the Celtics would be willing to trade any player on their roster besides Kyrie Irving in a deal from Davis. That includes such notable players as Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, and Gordon Hayward. The Celtics also have a trove of future draft picks from which to deal.

“I think Boston has sent a message to the Pelicans: ‘Be patient. Wait for us. We are going to be in this, and we’re going to be willing to talk about essentially everyone on our roster outside of Kyrie Irving,’ Wojnarowski said on the segment.

The Celtics’ situation, “Woj” added, has put New Orleans in a “holding pattern,” making any immediate trade of Davis unlikely.

The Celtics, because Irving and Davis are both designated rookie scale players, cannot trade for Davis until the offseason unless they were to include Irving in the deal. Because Irving is a free agent after this season, the scenario laid out by Woj would entail the Celtics trading for Davis and also, in a separate move, re-signing Irving.

Wojnarowski also said on the segment that the Pelicans are approaching the Davis trade request “methodically,” and are “focusing on the long play” in regards to what they can get out of the trade talks. He believes that New Orleans is unlikely to be engaged seriously enough with any team to move Davis prior to the trade deadline, which is just over a week away on February 7.

Anthony Davis, one of the league’s best big men, informed the Pelicans last weekend that he does not plan to re-sign with them when he becomes a free agent in the summer of 2020 and that he was requesting a trade. Any team that trades for Davis will be able to give him a “supermax” extension, for more than $200 million, this offseason.

It was an odd, uncomfortable night in New Orleans as the Pelicans begin the first phase of life without Anthony Davis, while still having him on the team: https://t.co/BS4UxJZP39 — Royce Young (@royceyoung) January 31, 2019

Davis appeared at the Pelicans’ game last night in New Orleans for the first time since the trade, although he is injured and did not play.