‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Billy Loses It When Katie Goes Missing

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, February 1, bring terror after Katie’s kidnapping is discovered, and the Newman family goes into panic mode and works to recover the girl as quickly as they can. Plus, Billy falls back into old patterns as he opens up to Phyllis.

Someone wants revenge on Victor (Eric Braeden), and that person continued terrorizing The Mustache’s family, according to She Knows Soaps. All week long, Katie has mentioned her friend at Newman Ranch, and everybody in the little girl’s life assumed the friend is “imaginary.” Unfortunately, Katie’s friend turns out to be real, and now Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) daughter is missing after Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) took a nap while Katie played quietly in Victor’s office. Needing a nap isn’t a crime, but it indeed led to possible life-threatening consequences to Nikki’s young charge.

Victor is pulling out all the stops to locate his granddaughter as soon as possible. However, because of his state of the art security, nobody ever should’ve been able to get to Katie in the first place. The more things that happen, the clearer it’s becoming that whoever is exacting revenge on Victor knows the Newman Ranch very well. This seems like an inside job, which may make it all the more difficult to find Katie and stop whoever is torturing the household.

Meanwhile, Billy (Jason Thompson) gets the upsetting news about Katie, and it sends him into panic mode. Billy already lost one daughter, Delia, and he absolutely cannot stand the horror of losing another. No matter how it happens, Katie must be found safely. With Billy on the edge like this, he risks falling back into old habits and problems, which would only hurt Katie instead of helping her.

Speaking of Billy, he opens up to his ex, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). After Victoria (Amelia Heinle) flatly turned him down when he tried to reconnect, he can’t help falling back into old patterns. Although Phyllis also turned him down when he decided to reunite around Christmas, he cannot help still being drawn to her. After all, their feelings did not disappear.

Sure, Phyllis helped torpedo his shakey reunion with Victoria by revealing that Billy tried to reunite with her first, but then, Victoria already did an excellent job by kissing Cane (Daniel Goddard) more than once. When it comes down to it, no matter what the bad blood, it seems like Billy and Phyllis may still have something left to explore. At a minimum, he’ll lean on her a bit during Katie’s kidnapping.