Wendy Williams Photographed For First Time In Weeks Amid Health Issues After Postponing TV Return

Wendy was photographed leaving a CVS in Florida after announcing her indefinite hiatus from 'The Wendy Williams Show.'

Wendy Williams has been photographed out and about in public during a rare appearance after repeatedly postponing her planned return to her daily daytime talk show, The Wendy Williams Show. As reported by both Us Weekly and Radar Online this week, Wendy was spotted spending some time in Florida as she paid a visit to a local CVS Pharmacy.

Though she usually resides with her family – husband Kevin Hunter and 19-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr. – in New Jersey and commutes into New York City to film her talk show, Williams was photographed down in the Sunshine State on January 29 wearing a bright yellow T-shirt, a pair of cut off distressed light blue denim shorts, and white flat sneakers.

She was also carrying a bright yellow bag that matched her top and showed off a blonde wig that stretched down just past her shoulders. Williams was also going just a little glam with her makeup while sporting her more dressed-down casual look as she ran a few errands, opting for bright pink lipstick on her lips.

Wendy – who’s been keeping a very low profile over the past few weeks – was photographed chatting with a friend as they made their way out of the pharmacy together this week.

The latest sighting of the star comes shortly after she postponed her return to The Wendy Williams Show for the third time following multiple health concerns.

Wendy Williams has resurfaced in Florida after her health and marriage crisis. https://t.co/me5wA4UC6I — Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 30, 2019

Williams told fans in a statement earlier this month that she would not be returning to host the daytime talk show as early as initially planned due to complications related to her Graves’ disease and her fractured shoulder.

As reported by Variety, the star last appeared on The Wendy Williams Show before Christmas but was expected to return on January 7, though her return date was then moved to January 14. The series then announced that the mom of one would be taking another week off from her hosting duties, setting her return date as January 21.

Robin Marchant / Getty Images

However, Entertainment Weekly noted that Williams did not appear on the show on January 21 and still has no official date scheduled for her return just yet.

In a statement posted to Instagram titled “A Note from The Hunter Family,” it was confirmed that she will not be heading back to work anytime soon and would also be spending some time in the hospital to get healthy.

“As Wendy Williams Hunter previously shared, she fractured her shoulder and has been on the mend. Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment,” the statement posted online on January 18 read.

It then continued, “Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital.”

As the Inquisitr reported this week, while a panel of guest co-hosts – including Michael Yo and Carla Hall – have been holding down the fort for Wendy during her hiatus, former America’s Got Talent host and current host of The Masked Singer Nick Cannon will be stepping in as host during the first week of February.