Vans Warped Tour To Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Special Events In Three Cities

Fans of punk and alternative rock music were disappointed to learn that the Vans Warped Tour would no longer be regularly staged after its 2018 jaunt. The traveling festival, which began in 1995, had been a summer mainstay for 24 years.

However, the tour’s founder, Kevin Lyman, plans on honoring Warped’s 25th anniversary in 2019 with three special events in different sections of the country.

The celebratory shows will take place June 8 at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, June 29 and 30 on the beach in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and July 20 and 21 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

While the Cleveland show will be a bit more scaled down than the other two events, according to Billboard, there will be more than 50 bands performing on multiple stages, extreme sports, including skateboarding and motocross, and an art exhibit. The full list of participating bands is expected to be revealed on March 1.

The art exhibit, titled Forever Warped: 25 Years of Vans Warped Tour, will be curated in conjunction with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It will feature artifacts, instruments, and stage clothing from bands and musicians that have played the Warped tour in the past, including Fall Out Boy, No Doubt, Joan Jett, Ice-T, Rancid, and Reel Big Fish.

“With the [Vans Warped Tour] 25th Anniversary events, we want to bring the atmosphere of a classic Warped Tour show, but on a scale that our fans simply could not get with a national tour. The bands, the special attractions, everything — we want to bring back elements that have made the Warped Tour, Warped Tour, over the past 25 years,” said organizer Lyman in a statement.

When a music fan on Twitter asked if there will be an event in the Texas area, the tour’s official, verified account responded by saying that the 2019 events truly are the last ever for Warped.

“After these 3 events this summer we have no further plans to have any Warped Tour events. Last year we said it was the final cross-country tour and that we would do something to celebrate our 25th anniversary in 2019, but we have no plans to continue the brand past that,” stated the organization.

Tickets for the Vans Warped Tour 25th anniversary celebration events will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 1. There will be a pre-sale beginning on Monday, February 25, but it has yet to be explained who will be able to take part in it.