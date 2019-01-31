Carrie Underwood Returns To Social Media After Birth Of Baby Jacob With An Important Message

Carrie shared an important message for her fans as she returned to Twitter.

Carrie Underwood has returned to social media first the first time since the birth of her baby boy, Jacob Bryan, and she’s sharing an important message with her millions of Twitter followers. The star posted her first message to the site since announcing the birth of her baby boy on January 23, which proved that her motherly instinct is most definitely in high gear right now.

Taking to Twitter on January 30, Underwood shared a message for all those experiencing the severely cold weather sweeping across much of the U.S. right now, as she encouraged all pet owners to keep their animals inside and warm.

The mom of two quoted a tweet from a Nashville severe weather account that asked for all animals to be brought indoors and added, “Great reminder! Don’t forget about those fur babies!!!”

Underwood also added a cat emoji and a dog emoji to her post, as she did her best to take care of the pets of Nashville. The tweet has already been liked more than 7,000 times since she shared it on her account this week.

Carrie has made no secret of her love for animals over the years, often sharing her passion for all creatures big and small in interviews and on her social media pages.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Underwood and her husband only recently welcomed a third dog into their home just days before she gave birth to their second child.

Carrie’s husband, Mike Fisher, shared the exciting news on Instagram, announcing that they’d adopted a German Shepherd dog. He also revealed that their 3-year-old son Isaiah had given him the name Zero.

The couple already had two dogs at home, Ace and Penny. The “Love Wins” singer often shows off her adorable pooches online and, as reported by Country Fancast, even cuddled with the animals on her Instagram account back in 2016 as they helped her announce to the world that she was pregnant with her first child.

The adorable birth announcement for little Isaiah showed the dogs wearing “I’m going to be a big brother” and “I’m going to be a big sister” onesies.

Carrie – whom the Inquisitr noted earlier this week will be hard at work rehearsing for her new tour sooner rather than later – then wrote the following in the caption of the seriously sweet picture.

“Ace & Penny would like to make an announcement. Their parents couldn’t be happier…”

Underwood’s sweet tweet taking care of the animals in her local community during the cold snap came after a week of radio silence from the star on the social media site following the announcement of her son Jacob’s birth.

The American Idol Season 4 winner told fans that her baby boy came into the world on January 21.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier this month, Mike Fisher also announced the exciting news on his own Instagram account in which he called his and Carrie’s newborn baby boy a “miracle baby” after the couple tragically suffered three miscarriages before being able to give young Isaiah a little brother.