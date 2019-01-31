Lea Michele Shows Serious Skin In A Black Bathing Suit In Risque New Photo

Lea's leaving little to the imagination in a skimpy black one-piece.

Lea Michele is leaving little to the imagination in her latest skin-baring Instagram post. The former Glee star shared a stunning snap of herself enjoying a little chill time on her account this week which showed her rocking a strappy black bathing suit as she sipped on what appeared to be a glass of red wine or juice.

The stunning actress and singer held her camera up high to give her 5.4 million followers a good look at her seriously toned body in the picture posted to her account on January 30, cropping out the top half of her face as she pouted her lips.

Michele appeared to be enjoying some downtime on a sun lounger when she snapped the photo and opted to accessorize her pretty skimpy dark one-piece ensemble with two gold necklaces dangling around her neck.

Writing in the caption of the upload, the former Scream Queens star – who got engaged to her fiancé Zandy Reich last year – revealed that she was spending her Wednesday celebrating all things wellness.

Michele admitted to her followers that she was sharing some tips on getting and staying healthy via her Instagram Stories while also telling her millions of fans to “Glow hard” alongside two sparkle emojis.

Lea’s made no secret of her dedication to a healthy lifestyle over the years and has shared her big secrets in a number of different interviews in the past.

The star previously told Self in an interview that she’s a big fan of heading to SoulCycle classes, explaining that she finds the exercise routine to be “inspiring and really uplifting.”

“A workout has to be good for my mind, body, and soul,” Lea continued of her favorite go-to workout. “It can’t just be going crazy in the gym—it has to be something that’s going to make my spirit feel good at the same time.”

The actress also previously opened up to Shape about how often she likes to get her workouts in, revealing that she actually tries her best to exercise every single day.

Lea explained that her big secret to getting her daily workouts in is to “find three workouts you enjoy so that you can choose what you need on any given day,” making it more likely for her to actually want to get active.

“I can tell when my body is saying to take a break from working out, or when it’s saying, no, you’re being a little lazy, so that I can push myself to get going,” Michele shared with the outlet back in 2016.

And she’s proven that she’s certainly not afraid to show off all that hard work.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this month, prior to showing off her body in her tiny bathing suit this week, Lea proudly flaunted her assets in her skimpy swimwear in another photo shared to social media which showed her posing in a swimming pool while ringing in the New Year.