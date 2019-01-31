Malaysia Goodson’s Cause Of Death Not Believed To Be Subway Stairs Fall

Officials now believe Malaysia Goodson may have suffered a 'medical episode' when she fell down the subway stairs with her child.

Malaysia Goodson’s was reportedly struggling to manage her one-year-old daughter, Rhylee, and her child’s stroller when she fell down the stairs of a subway in New York City.

At the time the Inquisitr first reported on the tragedy, her cause of death had yet to be determined though it was suspected to be injuries sustained during the fall. New evidence, however, suggests the fatal fall down the stairs may have not been so fatal.

A representative of the NYPD revealed recently told People Magazine that while Goodson’s cause of death has yet to be confirmed, they now believe she may have suffered a “medical episode” when she fell down the stairs. They, however, are waiting for the medical examiners report to be sure.

According to a statement by Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Barbara Sampson, the case determining the cause of death is still pending. However, they did not see any “significant trauma” resulting from the spill down the stairs.

“This fatality appears to be related to a pre-existing medical condition,” the examiner went on to explain in the official statement obtained by People.

When authorities responded to the accident, they discovered Goodson both “unconscious and unresponsive” at the bottom of the stairs. Her daughter wasn’t injured during the fall and was later released to relatives after being treated by medical responders on the scene.

Authorities have confirmed there was no one around who witnessed Goodson and her daughter as they fell down the stairs.

A 22 year old Stamford mother died last night after falling down the subway stairs in Manhattan. Malaysia Goodson had her 1 year old daughter with her, strapped into a stroller. Family tells us the child is ok. Hear from her grieving brother today on @News12CT. pic.twitter.com/ccRnsOFJc9 — Marissa Alter (@MarissaAlter) January 29, 2019

Speaking to the New York Post family and sources close to the mother confirmed she not only had a thyroid issue but had been complaining of headaches the day prior to tumbling down the stairs with her child.

Tamika Goodson – the 22-year-old’s grieving mother – revealed that while she wasn’t sure exactly what happened she speculated that her daughter might have felt “faint” when she fell.

She went on to explain that her daughter – who was a New York City native – was very familiar with the subway system. According to her mother, her daughter lives in Connecticut but was in town visiting relatives at the time.

Tamika also admitted to the New York Post she was still struggling to grasp what happened and keeps hoping she will wake up and it will all be just a dream.

In addition to her mother and her one-year-old daughter, Malaysia is also survived by her three siblings.

This is a heartbreaking tragedy that never should have happened. The subway system is not accessible for everyone and that’s an environment the MTA should not allow. https://t.co/X89fQep0LY — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 29, 2019

Despite officials now believing the fall was not likely the cause of Malaysia’s death, the MTA is still catching a lot of heat for the subway system not being accessible to all.