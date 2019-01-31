Emily Ratajkowski Goes Braless In Plunging Bodysuit On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski was definitely fully ready for a special occasion on Wednesday, as she posted a photo on her Instagram stories of herself donning a super chic outfit.

The model decided to go braless in a plunging black bodysuit, which cinched at the waist with a large belt. The deep neckline revealed her ample cleavage, but Emrata kept things classy by throwing on a long black blazer and pairing the figure-hugging one-piece with some pointy snakeskin boots. The brunette beauty put her model skills to work while striking a sultry pose in front of the mirror for the gorgeous selfie and wore her usually straight locks in a wavy style with a mid-part. She accessorized her black ensemble with some necklaces and a few rings across her fingers while posing in a colorful room that featured a tapestry carpet and a couple of vintage-looking chairs.

Nature could be seen in the background through the room’s windows, and Emily has previously described this room as her favorite in her Los Angeles home. According to Harper’s Bazaar, she and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard splurged about $2 million on their love nest in the hipster neighborhood of Echo Park, and it features three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The Gone Girl actress seemed to be enjoying the nicer weather as she posted a photo to her Instagram page sporting a rather nerdy look in oversized glasses that added a sexy and sophisticated vibe to her otherwise casual ensemble. She also rocked a semi-sheer white top as she sat at a table outdoors while seemingly waiting for her food to arrive. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, she wore her brown hair loose and parted down the middle, and looked straight at the camera with her lips slightly pouted while holding her right hand up next to her face in a very seductive Emrata way.

And while she seems to be having a wonderful time, things may get a little messy for the model soon, as she is reportedly being subpoenaed for her alleged involvement with the infamous Fyre Festival, which left hundreds of festivalgoers stranded on a Bahamian island after buying tickets worth thousands of dollars to what ended up being an absolute scam. Emily and other huge models and influencers, including Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid, may have to stand in court and testify about the payments they received in order to promote the failed luxury weekend.

The festival’s founder, Billy McFarland, pleaded guilty to charges of fraud and is currently serving a six-year prison sentence, as reported by Maxim.