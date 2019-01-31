Kelly Ripa Just Shared A Very Steamy Comment On Mark Consuelos’ Instagram

Kelly basically sexted her husband on social media.

Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos may have been married for more than 20 years, but the Live with Kelly and Ryan host is proving that she’s most definitely still sizzling for the Riverdale star. Kelly publicly confirmed that she’s still lusting after her man this week, sharing a very sexy message for her husband in a comment posted on one of his recent Instagram photos.

Per Us Weekly, things got pretty steamy between the couple on the social media site after Mark shared a post on his account announcing that he’d be taking over Riverdale’s official Instagram account and revealing some backstage “shenanigans” from the set.

But it sounds like the promise of a take over from Consuelos was a little too much for Ripa.

The star left a public comment on the post for her man, as she wrote, “Oooooooooooo. Daddy, I love when you take over” alongside five hot fire emojis.

But it’s not just Kelly who’s very publicly showing off her naughty side.

Mark opted to return the favor on his wife’s page after she shared a photo of herself in character as Mrs. Mulwray on The CW show, who’s actually his character Hiram Lodge’s mistress. The snap showed her with a very stern face and pointing a gun at someone.

Consuelos joked about her Italian heritage in the comments section, commenting on the photo with a slightly less sexy message than the one his wife left on his account this week. He wrote, “[l]eave the gun, take the cannolis.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Ripa – who married the actor back in 1996 – guest-starred on Riverdale as Lodge’s mistress and even joked while filming last year in November that she was making an exception for her husband of 23 years to have a mistress for the day.

Mark and Kelly – who have three children together – are certainly no strangers to showing off their love for each other, and their sexy sides, with the world on social media.

Back in March, the Inquisitr shared that Ripa celebrated her husband’s birthday with another pretty raunchy message on Instagram to celebrate him turning 47-years-old.

Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

Sharing a photo of the actor with her millions of followers, she wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday [Mark] you put the D in #daddy.”

Prior to that, the Inquisitr reported that Kelly got even more candid on the site as she joked about her husband’s size after a troll claimed that Mark wasn’t very tall. Stepping in to defend Consuelos against the hater, the talk show host and former soap star clapped back, “[h]e’s tall where it counts, babe.”