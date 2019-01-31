Ace Frehley Slams Gene Simmons – Brands The Kiss Bassist A ‘Sex Addict’ And ‘Control Freak’

‘The gloves are off. The s**t will hit the fan and there’ll be no stoping it. It is on!’

It would appear ‘All Hell’s Breaking Loose’ between the original members of Kiss ahead of the rock giants’ final farewell tour.

Kiss’s End Of The Road word tour was meant to be the ultimate celebration of all that the heavily made-up, platform wearing metal monsters have built and conquered over the past four decades.

The band stated that it was their last chance to say goodbye to the Kiss Army with their biggest shows yet, and go out the same way they came in – “unapologetic and unstoppable.”

Only problem is, original members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss haven’t been invited to the party as honorary guests, but more like hired hands who can’t really be relied upon.

Speaking to Guitar World about the forthcoming tour, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons laid it on the line and said there’s no way the Space Ace and the Catman will be joining them on the tour to play full sets because they just cannot be trusted.

Simmons who is never shy about having a dig at his former bandmates explained, “Ace and Peter Criss have gotten three chances. They were in and out of the band – fired – three times. For drugs, alcohol, bad behavior, being unprofessional. So the only reason Ace and Peter were let go the first time, and then the second time and then the third time, is that they weren’t carrying their load.”

The Demon added that of course he and the Starchild would welcome Criss and Frehley to jump up onstage and bang the drums, strum the strings, and finger the fret for a couple of songs, but when asked his opinion on the two doing a full set night after night Simmons replied, “Not on your f***ing life.”

This of course didn’t sit well with Frehley. The disgruntled axeman took to Facebook and lashed out that unless he received a “complete and heartfelt apology” and was granted his old job back by “removing Tommy Thayer from the throne that I created” the “shit will hit the fan and there will be no stopping it.”

Ben Gabbe / Getty Images

For good measure he also branded Gene Simmons a “a**hole and sex addict” and alleged that the bassist hit upon his wife back in the day.

Frehley also stated that Simmons’ memory must be poor because he was never fired from Kiss but quit because Stanley and Simmons were ‘untrustworthy control freaks” who were “difficult to work with.”

Frehley explained, “Your slanderous remarks about my bad habits over the years has cost me millions of dollars and now that I’m over 12-years sober you’re still saying I can’t be trusted to play a whole night’s show! Well that’s exactly what I’ve been doing for the last 12-years with different configurations of The Ace Frehley Band to you and Paul’s dismay!”

The guitarist then describes himself as the most successful solo artist to emerge from the original Kiss line-up and accuses Simmons and Stanley of trying to derail his career.”

He also states that he’s through with trying to be friendly to his old bandmates, and snaps that Simmons’ comments have “made me realize you’re just an a**hole and a sex addict who’s being sued by multiple women, and you’re just trying to sweep it all under the carpet!”

It would appear the ball is now well and truly in Simmons’ court.