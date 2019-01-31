Jason Tartick Shuts Down Shawn Booth’s Timeline As He Confirms Romance With ‘Bachelorette’ Kaitlyn Bristowe

The Bachelor Nation fan favorite says his relationship with 'The Bachelorette' star Kaitlyn started out as a friendship.

Jason Tartick is setting the record straight about his relationship with Kaitlyn Bristowe. During an appearance on the Today show, The Bachelorette fan favorite, who fans first met on Becca Kufrin’s season of the ABC dating show, confirmed that he is dating former franchise star Kaitlyn Bristowe. But Tartick shut down speculation that he and Kaitlyn started their relationship immediately after her split from ex-fiancé Shawn Booth last fall.

Booth, who was engaged to Kaitlyn Bristowe for three years, has accused his ex of “blasting” her new relationship everywhere to hurt him. The personal trainer also accused Kaitlyn of first hooking up with Jason Tartick during the same month he and the former Bachelorette star ended their engagement late last year, according to Cosmopolitan.

On the Today show’s “Guys Tell All” segment, Jason Tartick confirmed his romance with Kaitlyn Bristowe, saying, “yeah, that’s true” when asked about it, but he shut down Booth’s accusations that the pair started dating last year, saying “no sir” to the shady timeline.

“[We’ve been together] about a month or so,” Tartick said, explaining the two first met on Bristowe’s podcast Off the Vine last November. “We were friends, a little banter here and there, and then friendship turned into a relationship.”

Shawn Booth has been vocal about his feelings on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s new relationship with Jason Tartick. During an appearance on Bachelor alums Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s Almost Famous podcast, Booth admitted that Kaitlyn’s quick rebound confuses him.

“I think just with her moving on so quick, I just have a tough time understanding why she would be putting this out everywhere or blasting it all over the place knowing that it could hurt,” Booth said, according to Entertainment Tonight. “[I’m] trying to understand things right now. I guess this goes with her new relationship too. It just kind of makes me question everything that we’ve had.”

Shawn Booth proposed to Kaitlyn Bristowe during the Season 11 finale of The Bachelorette back in 2015. The couple’s three-year relationship was documented on their social media pages, where they adorably referred to themselves as the “Boothstowes.”

But in November, Shawn Booth and Kaitlyn Bristowe announced their breakup in a joint statement to People, telling fans that they had decided to go their separate ways after evolving as people and going in “different directions.” The exes vowed to remain friends, but Shawn Booth told Ben and Ashley’s podcast that he lost his best friend when his relationship with Kaitlyn Bristowe ended.