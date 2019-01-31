‘B&B’ Recap For Wednesday, January 30: Both Hope & Steffy Say ‘Mommy Will Always Love You’

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, January 30, features Hope (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) at the doctor’s office. Even though Hope had wanted to cancel her doctor’s appointment, Liam convinced his wife to see the OB/GYN. Dr. Lin (Jeanne Chi) talked to Hope and Liam about placental abruption, and warned them that it could have an impact on any future pregnancies that she would have. She wanted to examine Hope, and to run some blood tests to assess how the placental abruption affected her, per She Knows Soaps.

Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) was also at the hospital when he spotted one of the thugs who had threatened his daughter. Reese confronted the goon, and told him to leave Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) alone.

Dr. Lin informed Hope and Liam that she did not see any sign that any complications had arisen as a result of the placental abruption. Reese suddenly entered the doctor’s office by mistake. Dr. Lin asked him what he was doing there, and Reese informed her of his mistake. Dr. Lin left the room to let Hope and Liam talk to him — since he was with Hope on the night that she had given birth to Beth.

Hope runs into Dr. Buckingham at her doctor's office and demands answers to her questions about what transpired on Catalina Island. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/PC6iLpXGjf #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/bTwZeCTxlg — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 30, 2019

Hope and Liam said that they would like some answers. She told him that he had been very caring that night, but wanted to know why she had lost her daughter. She recalled pushing the baby out, and thought that she had heard the baby cry and move before she had passed out. Reese said that what had occurred had been a tragedy. He said that there was nothing that anyone could have done to have prevented what had occurred that night. He said that he was so sorry and left, per Soap Central.

Hope and Liam were left alone after Reese exited. They cried, and Hope said that she really needed to accept their loss and let it go. Hope had one final message for her baby girl.

“Mommy will always love you.”

At the cliff house, Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) told Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) that he was going to have another granddaughter. She told him about Steffy and the adoption. Ridge was very surprised that the adoption process had been so quick. Taylor told him that she just needed to deliver the money and the deal would be sealed. Ridge asked her if she was paying for an orphanage when he saw the $200,000 in the briefcase, and Taylor told him that there had not been time to haggle. Taylor told Ridge that the baby’s name would be Phoebe.

Ridge becomes overwhelmed with emotion when he learns of the addition to his family today on #BoldandBeautiful. pic.twitter.com/75VpRcFONl — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) January 30, 2019

Steffy, Flo (Katrina Bowden), and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) discussed whether Flo would have contact with the baby. Flo assured Steffy that she did not think of the baby as hers. Of course, Steffy thought that was very unselfish of Flo.

Flo signed all the documents, after making sure that all of the information contained therein could only be made public with her consent. Steffy and Carter also signed the paperwork. Florence handed the baby to Steffy, who promised Phoebe that, “Mommy will always love you.”