Demi Rose Showcases Busty Assets In Skimpy Orange Bikini On Instagram

Fans of Instagram star Demi Rose have probably grown accustomed to her showing off her perfect curves, but Demi has really been turning up the heat with her Thailand vacation snaps lately.

For her latest post, the sexy brunette flaunted her world-famous busty assets and curvy figure while sitting on a boat and sporting a barely-there bikini. The orange two-piece revealed her ample cleavage and contrasted nicely with her newly-acquired tan that she’s been working daily on. Demi sat on the side of her luxurious boat with her hair wet and a pair of cool shades while taking in the beauty of her surroundings as she and her friends spent the day exploring the idyllic Phi Phi Islands, a popular spot off the southern west coast of Thailand. In the background, the clear-blue waters and stunning rock formations are also visible, so it’s no wonder that the model looks awestruck as she looks around.

In yet another close-up selfie from her boat trip to the Phi Phi, Demi revealed that she “had the most special day exploring the islands with my crew.” She looked stunning without any makeup on, sporting a natural glow that gave room for her natural freckles to really shine through.

Demi also documented her full day through her Instagram stories, posting several videos of herself and her friends having a blast while dancing, playing games, eating and drinking on the boat, surrounded by the most glorious landscape. They also went for swims in the envy-inducing crystal clear waters of Thailand, and watched the incredible pink and red-colored sunset together, for which she said she felt “blessed.”

And on Thursday morning, Demi was back to what appears to be her daytime job now — sunbathing. She posted a clip of herself basking in the sun, wearing a red thong bikini that put her curvy backside on full display, while laying by the pool. “Wake and bake,” she captioned the video, adding that there were 90F in Phuket. She also posted a photo of her delicious lunch, a shrimp pasta and some coconut water, while overlooking the ocean. Demi, who rose to stardom after dating Kylie Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, rapper Tyga, and has since amassed over 8 million followers on Instagram, has been traveling for a few weeks now.

The British beauty started the New Year in Mexico, and has recently been traveling around Thailand with her friends. “What a trip! A month away and I feel so blessed to have such amazing friends and made the memories I have,” she wrote in an Insta story.