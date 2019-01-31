Hot Wheels The Movie: Mattel Toys To Hit The Silver Screen

Over the years, there have been many movies made for the silver screen about popular children’s toys. Recently, films about Legos, Transformers, and Trolls have been huge blockbusters. Now, Mattel and Warner Bros. have teamed up to create a live-action flick about everyone’s favorite die-cast toy cars, Hot Wheels.

Hot Wheels were first introduced in 1968. To date, more than six billion individual miniature vehicles have been sold, and it is a top-selling toy all over the world each year.

“Mattel Films has great momentum as it continues to execute on our commitment to bring global audiences new ways to experience the brands they love as we transform Mattel into an IP-driven, high-performing toy company,” said Ynon Kreiz, the chairman and CEO of Mattel, in a statement, according to Variety.

“Hot Wheels has been inspiring the imagination of kids around the world for over 50 years,” added Toby Emmerich, the chairman of Warner Bros.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be bringing the adrenaline, adventure, and excitement of Hot Wheels to the big screen.”

Plot details have not yet been revealed, including whether or not the automobiles will have human characteristics or if they will talk.

If the Hot Wheels are indeed anthropomorphized, this wouldn’t be the first time that vehicles that act like people have appeared on-screen. Most notably, there’s Pixar’s animated Cars franchise, which started out in 2006,

This is not the only toy-based movie in the works for Mattel Films. The company is also working on a live-action Barbie flick that will star Margot Robbie as the perky blonde doll.

Meanwhile, other major toy companies are also bringing some of their properties to the big screen.

On May 3, STX Entertainment will release UglyDolls based on the unusual plush toys created by David Horvath and Sun-Min Kim. The animated film will feature the voices of Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, Pitbull, Gabriel Iglesias, and Wanda Sykes, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Later this year, expect to see Playmobil: The Movie in theaters worldwide. The film featuring toys from Germany’s Brandstatter Group has both animation and live-action elements, and characters will be voiced by Daniel Radcliffe, Jim Gaffigan, Adam Lambert, Meghan Trainor, and Wendi McLendon-Covey.

And, in the near future, there will be a movie from Lionsgate based on the classic Hasbro board game Monopoly starring actor and comedian Kevin Hart.

There is no word yet as to when moviegoers can expect to see the Hot Wheels film in theaters.